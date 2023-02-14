Twitter users tired of Elon’s posts, demands to limit

Following complaints from people on Twitter claiming they received an excessive number of Musk’s tweets without their consent, Elon has promised to “make adjustments.”
In recent times, a number of followers of Twitter have expressed their frustration with the reality that their timelines are being bombarded with updates from Mr. Musk.
The tweets were often comprised of responses to remarks made by other people and appeared even on profiles that weren’t following Mr. Musk at the moment.
Several individuals even alleged that the bombardment of postings was so severe that their newsfeeds did not contain a single update that did not originate from Twitter’s chief executive. This allegation was confirmed by certain users.
Mr. Musk had originally made the situation humorous by posting a picture in which he made fun of the concept that people were being made to see his personal tweets against their wishes.
A few moments ago, he promised to make modifications to the way the issue was managed.
Following his announcement over the weekend that he had ordered engineers to work to enhance the exposure of his tweets, Mr. Musk has boosted the number of updates that he has been publishing on Twitter.
He claimed that Twitter had solved an issue that caused 95 percent of his posts to “not get delivered at all” because of an overcrowded server. He was addressing the fact that the issue had been solved.
Mr. Musk declined to comment on whether or not the effort in question was related to the newly found vulnerability of postings being injected into the timelines of users. Unfortunately, the issues started appearing not long after that, which indicates that the changes might well be linked.
Following the release of a report claiming that Mr. Musk had raised doubts about the decrease in interaction on his tweets, adjustments were made.
According to one story, the chief executive of Twitter went to the point of terminating an engineer who claimed that the drop in attendance in his posts might be because people perceive him less favorably or have less interest in him individually as the possible cause of the occurrence.
Although Mr. Musk has not replied to the mentioned report, he has issued a number of critical Twitter posts in the period since it was posted.