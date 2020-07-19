Affordable Skin Care Gadgets

Facials can be billed as an occasional treat. But, I would personally like to have them available to me every day. If you’ve taken light therapy for acne or had a satisfying extraction session, you know what I’m talking about. Although my dreams involve spending every weekend enjoying a distant spa retreat, my bank account is certainly not on board to this plan.

So, I found a simple solution by bringing together an arsenal of the best skin care gadgets in the industry. Here’s what I have discovered.

PlantinumLED Therapy Light

Consider the PlantinumLED Bio series as your home dermatologist. Take a nap in the soft glow of the LED lights and spend the next 10 minutes, enjoying the anti-acne effects of light therapy (red light helps reduce inflammation). Best of all, it’s mild enough to be used daily, so you can avoid rashes before they happen.

Joanna Vargas Magic Wand

Joanna Vargas’ Magic Wand massage modes mimic the wave motion of the lymphatic system. When you combine it with warm and cold temperatures, help move stagnant or slow lymph fluid. Thus, your face looks less swollen and dull. “Lymphatic drainage can be accomplished by massages or skin care devices that put pressure on the skin to help push fluid away so that the lymph nodes can filter it,” Joshua Zeichner, research director.

Bubble Formula Peeling Pad

A tool and treatment in one, this pack contains a polishing pad that provides just the right amount of manual exfoliation. The real magic occurs when you mix it with the included AHA formula for an extra dose of chemical peel – the combination gives you skin that is back from the spa in minutes.

Nurse Jamie Eyeonix Eye Beauty Massager

Think of Eyeonix as the future of putting cold spoons in your eyes, and yes, I prefer this method. The compact skin massager offers high-frequency vibrations to the delicate area around the eyes, stimulating collagen production and firming the skin. It is particularly effective if you use it after applying your favorite cream or serum—result: more bags, more dark circles.

Teresa Tarmey Cryo-Ball Kit

Slide this Teresa Tarmey Cryoball off the surgical steel in the freezer for 24 hours before using it. Then, enjoy the goodness of a home cryotherapy facial. Not only will it rouse you up from a dream, it will also help reduce swelling and sculpt your skin to make it appear firmer and more lifted.

Neutrogena Light Therapy

The blue light from Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment is conducive in attacking and killing acne-causing bacteria and speeding up the breakout healing process. Best of all, this FDA-approved UV-free skin care gadget is compact, safe to use on sensitive skin, and leaves no mess or residue as a regular local treatment.

Clarisonic Mia Smart

Clarisonic Mia Smart does so many tasks that you may find it hard to keep up with: cleaning, applying makeup (courtesy of Sonic Foundation Brush), massage, and more. Its gentle rocking movements help your facial cleanser go the extra mile to remove all of the makeup, oil, and dead skin left on your face. (Goodbye, black dots). If your skin is sensitive, “once or twice a week should be enough,” Jeremy Fenton, a certified dermatologist in New York.

Dermaflash Ultrasonic Pore Extractor

Raise your hand if you squeeze the pores in front of a magnifying mirror. Yes, you’re not supposed to, it can actually enlarge your pores. But, we all do it anyway, right? This little skin care device helps satisfy this raw urge, but it does it efficiently and smoothly. All you have to do is gently push it onto your cheeks, forehead, nose, and chin, and the vibrations from the wand help clean out clogged pores. Even better? You can flip the wand and change the keystrokes; it then becomes a tool that helps your serums penetrate better.

Blackhead Remover Dr. Pimple Popper

Speaking of acne, if you want it to get out, make sure you’re using the right skin care tools. After cleaning your face with lukewarm water, take this medical quality tool, remembering to disinfect it before and after each use. It has a loop at each end, so you can use the larger side to extract the black dots and the smaller for the white dots. And as Dr. Pimple Popper once told me, always stop if the break-in question is not easily released.

LightStim for Wrinkles

Another Levin-promoted LED light is LightStim for Wrinkles. It is a portable skin care gadget that uses wavelengths of red light energy to rejuvenate skin to stimulate collagen and then reduce fine lines and wrinkles over time. It is safe for all skin types. The device only takes three minutes a day to wear, making it the right choice for someone who is constantly on the go or often on short notice.

Which skin care gadget do you prefer?