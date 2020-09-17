AGRITECH STARTUP ‘FARMERS FRESH ZONE’ RAISES 3.5 CR LED BY IAN FUND

The Kerala based Agritech startup ‘Farmers Fresh Zone’ has recently raised Rs 3.5 Crore. The funding was led by IAN Fund and with this funding, the startup has managed to raise a total number of Rs 6.5 Crore (approx.)

This fresh-minded startup aims to provide access to pesticide-free fruits and vegetables that are safe for consumption with zero side effects, sourced directly from farmers all across India. This platform has acted a bridge to connect farmers from all over India to urban consumers.

Kerala’s Startup Mission in the state has been an extremely innovative platform and Farmers Fresh Zone has set an example of how Indian agriculture is innovating that farmers can now sell pesticide-free products to consumers, directly at a reasonable price.

This innovative exercise has been carried out by IAN Fund which is an investment means of Indian Angel Network. This company is a large investor and has made several investments since its inception.

According to reports, Farmers Fresh Zone startup has raised an undisclosed amount from Angel Network NativeLead, IAN, Malabar Angels and IAN FUND.

Pradeep PS founded this company in 2015 and promises to provide its consumers with pesticide-free vegetables and fruits that are directly sourced from farmers without any middlemen which also reduces the cost of the products when it reaches the final consumer. This channel has successfully connected approximately 1500 farmers to urban consumers and the number continues to increase every year.

Pradeep said the company will use the newly raised funds to expand into newer markets and emerge as the number one company in premium fruit and vegetable segment of South India. We are working very hard to build a strong base in the nutrition segment as well- added Pradeep.

The company is also said to conduct research-based analysis and provide farmers with the correct knowledge of market studies, pricing alerts, domain knowledge and insurance-related queries.

IAN Fund is a regular investor and has shown previous interest in healthcare services, Software as a Service (SaaS), artificial intelligence, financial technology and many other sectors.

The Startup additionally creates an astonishing relationship with the consumer by providing them with the details of a product’s origin, details of farmers and farms etc. On the other side, the company provides farmers with the right price of the products which increases their earning by 40% and reduces food wastage on a large scale.

The startup is continuously working to provide its customers with efficient solutions and great user experience. It is working to improve its supply chain efficiency and data analysis that enhances yield production and profit margins for all three parties- farmers, consumers and the company.