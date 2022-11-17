Alameda Research provided $1Bn as Personal Loans to FTX  

As per the recent investigations of bankruptcy proceedings the FTX company received a personal loan of approximately $ 1 billion from Almendra research. In this issue, this is strange is Alameda Research was the sister company of the FTX platform.

Details about this personal loan issued by Alameda Research were disclosed in the news by the new CEO of the FTX platform John Ray III. The former CEO of FTX platform Sam bBankman Fried called also called SBF is seen as one of the culprits behind the fall of FTX platforms as there was and regulated monetary transaction between the sister company of the FTX platform.

Alameda Research which was considered to be one of the four companies which played a crucial role in the failure of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX is also one of the major companies that was having many loopholes in its balance sheet.

What is happening at the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX?

During the bankruptcy proceeding of the FTX platform, John Ray III Announced all these declarations were disclosed as a part of additional financial amusements done by the SBF into the FTX platform. Furthermore, as per the bankruptcy proceedings documents Nishad Singh who was one of the directors of Engineering at FTX also received an amount, that is approximately $543 million as a loan from a sister company of the FTX platform that is Alameda Research.

Who is John Ray III?

John Ray III is working as a restructuring officer on the FTX platform as FTX has been undergoing bankruptcy proceedings in the US. before this John Ray III was also involved in putting out all the Mischiefs that happened in the iconic company Enron and he helped the company from falling its rock bottom during the recovery process of the company. He mentioned that throughout his career he has never seen the worst balance sheet and the performance of any company like the FTX platform.

The reports into the proceedings of bankruptcy for a platform have scheduled to work on the demise of an FTX platform in December after discussing it with the US house of financial services committee.

As per the recent reports of CoinGape, the FTX platform was having their affiliated relations with its sister company Almira Research and used millions of dollars of their customers into risky trades on the platform. These reports also claim that the FTX platform was having only $1 Billion of its liquid assets and this resulted in a monetary crunch at the platform and thereafter was platform had to file for bankruptcy.