Former FTX CEO Defends himself with a tweet discussion

The recently reported discussion between the news and media platform Vox’s reporter Kelsey Piper and the Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX has been creating Strome in which the former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried shows how everything around him was wrong instead of his mistakes in the management of FTX platform.

Who was the former CEO Of FTX?

Sam Bankman-Fried Founded the FTX platform 3 years ago and recently he proposed the valuation of the FTX platform at $22 billion dollars and raised the capital with this valuation this year in January. After the recent unraveling of FTX’s internal loopholes the company collapsed and the company has to file bankruptcy proceedings and Sam Bankman had to resign from the FTX platform.

When the discussion between VOX and FTX CEO happened?

As per the statements of Vox’s Kelsey Piper, she approached the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Twitter after she received the news of the fall of the FTX platform the last week. It is said she had communicated with Sam Bankman-Fried this year in the summer through a zoom interview for covering the story about the FTX platform and the founder of the FTX platform back then.

In her recent discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried, she received many unvarnished thoughts about Sam Bankman-Fried for the embankment and some irregular commentary on the workings of regulators and his view about himself being an ethical investor and how he is just used as a muse into the fall of the cryptocurrency industry.

In a recent Twitter discussion with a Vox reporter Sam Bankman-Fried also mentioned that the regulators in the US make everything harsh for private businesses, The Vox reporter also mentioned that the image created by Sang Bankman as of altruistic philosophy was a complete charade with his way of working in the perspective of FTX

In the discussion thread on Twitter personal message with Vox reporter Sam Bankman also mention that he feels bad for whatever happened on the FTX platform. Sam Bankman mentioned that he was shocked to see all the rumors regarding the Almonda Research being unraveled into the public domain.

To cover this personality Sam Bankman after these twitter talks mentioned that these discussions were personal and they were his opinions regarding the US regulations for the Crypto industry. As per the evaluation of working into the FTX platform by Reuter, Sam Bankman was given a back door for transferring all the customer funds to the Almonda Research company with the help of “confusing internal labeling” in the FTX platform

As per the recent proceedings against the FTX platform and its future during the bankruptcy proceedings, it is said that the feature of an FTX platform will be decided in December and this will also impact all the crypto and digital ecosystem.