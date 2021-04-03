All New Lineage OS Version 18.1 Based On Android 11 Launched Officially, Here Are The More Details

While the crown now belongs to Samsung, Google’s phones have some of the longer lives in the Android universe — third-party ROMs, such as LineageOS, will provide help well past the holder’s end-of-service date. Another big advantage of LineageOS is a very customized and “clean” Android/AOSP-like experience.

In the early days of Android, custom ROMs were common. Perhaps the best way to allow consumers to provide too many extra capabilities with cleaner applications. But it is now an alternative as various OEMs’ Android skins have changed.

In the aftermarket production scene, there is not a dearth of custom ROM decisions, but if there is one we might deem to be “the greatest” of all, it will be LineageOS. The LineageOS project is appreciated by the group because of so much and not just for all of the functionality custom ROM provides beyond AOSP vanilla.

LineageOS has been publishing online builds for an expanded range of Android devices since the introduction of Android Nougat which takes people out of their devices for a few extra years. The custom ROM team has modified a range of LineageOS 18.1 devices based on Android 11 now.

The latest release is revealed in this project blog post, where more than 60 devices are modified by LineageOD 18.1 from manufacturers including many phones. The list for more phones which will be supporting the latest Lineage OS version 18.1 is given down below:

Essential

Essential PH-1

F(x)tec

F(x)tec Pro

Google

Google Nexus 6

Google Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi, Repartitioned)

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

LeEco

LeEco Le Max2

LeEco Le Pro3 / Le Pro3 Elite

LG

LG G2 (AT&T)

LG G2 (Canadian)

LG G2 (International)

LG G2 (T-Mobile)

LG G5 (International)

LG G5 (T-Mobile)

LG G5 (US Unlocked)

LG V20 (AT&T)

LG V20 (Global)

LG V20 (Sprint)

LG V20 (T-Mobile)

LG V20 (US Unlocked)

LG V20 (Verizon)

Motorola

Motorola Moto G6 Plus

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7 Play

Motorola Moto G7 Plus

Motorola Moto G7 Power

Motorola Moto One Power

Motorola Moto X4

Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Motorola Moto Z3 Play

Nextbit

Nextbit Robin

HMD Global (Nokia)

Nokia 6.1 (2018)

OnePlus

OnePlus One

OnePlus 2

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3 / 3T

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

Razer

Razer Phone

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970, SPH-L720)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Active

Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)

Sony

Sony Xperia 10

Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Sony Xperia XA2

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 5

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi MIX

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi POCO F1

Xiaomi Redmi 7

How can I upgrade to the latest LineageOS version 18.1?

You first need to open your mobile bootloader and install the modified custom recovery such as LineageOS Recovery, or TWRP before trying to do something when you are not familiar with the mechanism behind custom ROM installation or generally changing your handset.

Then you need them to be installed via the personalized recovery environment until LineageOS 18.1 is created. Devices can differ, so please review in advance the related wiki link.

As for Google applications, the LineageOS 18.1 builds won’t get them pre-installed. The Open Gapps project already has Android 11 Apps to sell, so the team suggests that you take the MindThe Gaps kit.

