Design & Specification Leaked For the Upcoming Motorola phone, Moto G60 & Moto G20

Last year, MotoG10, MotoG30, and MotoG100 were introduced by Motorola in several G series calls. Rumors, other smartphones in the G-series including Moto G20 and Moto G60 will be released shortly by the company. An Indian tipster shared these smartphones’ leaked returners.

The two Motorola phones are about to be unveiled but the company has not yet announced the final release date. The configuration and requirements for the Moto G60 and Moto G20 were leaked before the official announcement. Let’s look at them in-depth.

A famous tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked the architecture and the specs of the two next Motorola smartphones. The returns show both front and rear smartphones.

With a hole-punch screen feature and triple cameras on the rear side, the Moto G60 looks better. On the other side, the Motorola Moto G20 features a water drop shot and a quad rear photo rig.

Motorola’s Moto G20 – Expected Specification And Features

The rendering of the Moto G20 reveals that its score is waterdrop. The right-hand side of the chair has a special voice aid button, a battery key, and a rocker volume. Four cameras and an LED flash are in the right-angle quad-camera system of the telephone. The business logo on the backside of the handset appears to incorporate a fingerprint scanner.

In previous studies, it has been found that the Moto G20 is XT2128 with a Unisoc T700 and 4 GB of Ram chipset. It’ll be preloaded for Android 11 operating systems.

A 5,000mAh battery that accepts a 10W charge could be used in the smartphone. The Moto G20 storage version of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB.

Motorola’s Moto G60 – Expected Specification And Features

On the other hand, a punch panel showing and a triple camera configuration are seen in the Moto G60. It also features a hardware key for the voice assistant, a Volume Controller, and an online power switch. A reader with a fingerprint seems to be on the device’s rear cover.

Records suggest that the Moto G60 is correlated with the model numbers like XT2135-1, XT-2135-2, and XT2147-1. The smartphone is supposed to enter markets like Europe, India, and Latin America.

A 6.78-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate is scheduled to arrive at the Moto G60.

A 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 main sensor with a 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor, 2-megapixel sensor, and a wide-angle lens is expected to be available on the Moto G60. There is a 32-megapixel automatic sensor on the front.

The Moto G60 will come with a battery of 6000mAh and can be powered by the 732G snapdragon. The handset can be stored in 4 GB/ 6 GB RAM and UFS 2.1 disc configurations of 64 GB/128 GB.

