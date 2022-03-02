ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT NETFLIX’S MARCH EDITION

OTT is the new high for this generation. Buying tickets for new releases and then waiting for the movie to start is just 90s now. The trend has changed and the first name that comes with OTT is ‘Netflix’. Netflix supremacy is so huge with 222 million paid subscribers from every corner of the world. Every month Netflix showers some best original series and movies to binge. It also adds a few old released movies in its library to stream. The month of March has started which means a whole new set of movies and series are waiting for us to get played and we got you the list.

Some of the most awaited motions are here to present. Starting with the Bridgerton season 2 is just almost here. This series won so many hearts over the internet. Also arriving in March are He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 (March 3), an animated movie with a great plot; Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources (March 18), and Toni Collette’s mystery series Pieces of Her (March 9).

Prepare yourself because Netflix has A LOT of options for you this month.