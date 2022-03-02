ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT NETFLIX’S MARCH EDITION

OTT is the new high for this generation. Buying tickets for new releases and then waiting for the movie to start is just 90s now. The trend has changed and the first name that comes with OTT is ‘Netflix’. Netflix supremacy is so huge with 222 million paid subscribers from every corner of the world. Every month Netflix showers some best original series and movies to binge. It also adds a few old released movies in its library to stream. The month of March has started which means a whole new set of movies and series are waiting for us to get played and we got you the list.
Some of the most awaited motions are here to present. Starting with the Bridgerton season 2 is just almost here. This series won so many hearts over the internet. Also arriving in March are He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 (March 3), an animated movie with a great plot; Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources (March 18), and Toni Collette’s mystery series Pieces of Her (March 9).
Prepare yourself because Netflix has A LOT of options for you this month.
800 Meters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tomorrow 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
March 1
The Guardians of Justice — NETFLIX SERIES
Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
March 2
Against The Ice — NETFLIX FILM
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure 🇰🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Savage Rhythm — NETFLIX SERIES
March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Midnight at the Pera Palace — NETFLIX SERIES
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 4
The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM
Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES
Meskina — NETFLIX FILM
Pieces of Her — NETFLIX SERIES
March 5
Beirut
March 7
Good Girls: Season 4
March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Chip and Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM
Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
March 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kotaro Lives Alone — NETFLIX ANIME
Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES
March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Life After Death with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES
The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM
March 12
Dunkirk
March 13
London Has Fallen
March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. — NETFLIX COMEDY
Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 16
Pedal to Metal — NETFLIX SERIES
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby — NETFLIX FILM
Soil — NETFLIX SERIES
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES
Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM
Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES
Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES
Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES
Light the Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Windfall — NETFLIX FILM
Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM
Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES
March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM
March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Principles of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM
March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
March 28
The Imitation Game
March 29
Thermae Romae Novae — NETFLIX ANIME
Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 30
All Hail — NETFLIX FILM
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY
Other than Netflix originally producing movies and series, it also has a surprising pack of some classic old movies. The movies list with its released dates is mentioned below.
March 3
Parker
Safe Haven
March 6
The Secret
March 15
Howards End
March 21
Philomena
March 27
Lawless
March 28
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
March 30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
March 31
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West
Woo.