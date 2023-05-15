Allegations of China’s “Supreme Access” to Data by Former ByteDance Employee

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has been accused of providing China’s Communist Party (CCP) access to all data, including that stored on servers in the United States, by a former employee. Yintao “Roger” Yu, who filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the company earlier this month, claimed that there was a particular office in the company, referred to as the “Committee,” that monitored Bytedance and “guided how it advanced core Communist values.” Yu also alleged that the CCP used a backdoor channel to access user data no matter where it was located. Bytedance has denied these claims.

Yu has also accused the company of being “responsive to the CCP’s requests,” adding that it was a “useful propaganda tool” for Beijing’s leaders. In response, a Bytedance spokesperson denied the allegations and said that Yu had worked on an app called Flipagram, which was discontinued for business reasons. The spokesperson also stated that Yu had worked for less than a year and that his employment had ended in July 2018, a claim that Yu disputes.

Yu’s lawsuit also details how shortly after starting his job, he discovered that Bytedance had for years been engaging in a “worldwide scheme” to steal and profit from the content of others. The scheme used software to “systematically” strip user content from competitors’ websites, including Instagram and Snapchat, and populate its video services without permission. Yu claimed to have been “troubled by ByteDance’s efforts to skirt legal and ethical lines.”

Allegations and National Security Concerns Surrounding TikTok

The allegations come as TikTok risks being banned in the United States over national security concerns. The Biden administration has threatened to ban the app unless its Chinese owners sell their stakes in the company, amid fears that the Chinese government could potentially gain access to TikTok user data through its links to ByteDance, which could be used for intelligence or propaganda campaigns. However, security experts say there is still no public evidence that the Chinese government has spied on people through TikTok, which doesn’t operate in China.

In March, TikTok’s chief executive, Shou Chew, testified before Congress, saying that he had “seen no evidence that the Chinese government has access to that [US user] data; they have never asked us, we have not provided it.” Chew also said that the company’s commitment was to move the data of US users to the United States to be stored by an American company and overseen by American personnel, similar to any other government asking an American company for data.

China has responded to the Biden administration’s demand, saying it would “firmly” oppose a forced sale of TikTok. Montana has become the first US state to pass legislation banning TikTok on all personal devices.

Implications for TikTok’s Future in the United States and Relations with ByteDance and the Chinese Government

Yu is seeking compensatory damages, such as lost earnings, injunctive relief, and liquidated and punitive damages. Bytedance denies all allegations and plans to contest the lawsuit.

The allegations against Bytedance highlight growing concerns in the United States and other Western nations over the control Beijing exerts over TikTok and its content. The app’s popularity has made it a valuable tool for social media influencers and businesses, but its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about data privacy and potential government surveillance.

The outcome of Yu’s lawsuit could have significant implications for TikTok’s future in the United States and its relationship with the Chinese government. As the app’s user base continues to grow, it remains to be seen how the United States will balance national security concerns with the benefits of its popularity.

