Amazfit GTR 2 available for pre-order for Rs 12,999 in India

The Amazfit GTR 2 has arrived in India on 12th December and is available for pre-order. It has been priced at Rs 12,999 and offers a classy design and intriguing specs for the cost. The GTR 2 was rumored to be launched on 17th December but made it early to the country. According to previous statements from the company, we can expect two more smartwatches to arrive in India by the end of 2020.

Amazfit GTR 2 specifications

The device has a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 454 x 454. Since the panel is of great quality and has a peak brightness of 450 nits, the outdoor visibility won’t be much of a problem. There are two versions of the watch targeting different audiences. These are the sports and the classic version, with the former weighing slightly less.

Now coming to the fitness-focused features of the device. It comes with a BioTracker 2 sensor which has SpO2 and PPG sensors. All of these sensors allow for proper sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and also the heart-rate. This will be great for heart patients and also for users suffering from COVID or in general. Other than that the watch also has sensors to measure stress which is a very important feature for most people.

Talking about tracking sports and exercise the device comes with 12 different sports modes. These include Walking, outdoor running, Indoor cycling, Elliptical, Open water Swimming, Climbing, Pool swimming, Treadmill, Train Running, Free Training, Skiing, and Outdoor cycling.

The device is water-resistant up to 50-meters and uses Bluetooth 5.o for connectivity. It also has a built-in GPS for better activity tracking and giving accurate results. For those who are into storing music on their watch, it also has 3GB storage and can be used to play music on its own. Offering up to 14-days of battery life with so many features a watch is a great option for fitness enthusiasts.

Should you get the watch?

The watch is great for the price and is an excellent choice. But do note that the company is going to launch two more watches before the end of December. So, for now, it is probably best to wait for two weeks before getting one for yourself. But, if you can’t and want to get one in our hand right now, then you have to shell out Rs 12,999 for the sports version and Rs 13,499 for the classic version.

