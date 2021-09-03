Amazon plans to hire 8,000 direct workforce in India this year

According to a top company official, Amazon plans to add more than 8,000 direct employees this year in 35 cities around the country in corporate, technical, customer support, and operations jobs.

“We have more than 8,000 direct job openings across 35 cities in the country, including cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Pune, Surat.

These job opportunities are spread across corporate, technology, customer service, and operations roles,” Amazon HR Leader – Corporate, APAC, and MENA Deepti Varma told PTI.

“we’re also hiring for machine learning applied sciences. We are hiring in support functions like HR, finance, legal… quite a lot of them, which are there,” she added.

It has already produced 10 lakh employment directly and indirectly in India, according to her, for 20 lakh jobs openings directly and indirectly by 2025. A

even supplied jobs to 3 lakhs, direct and indirect, during the pandemic and virtualized the entire recruitment process.

In the meantime, Amazon is developing in India and is planning to recruit large numbers, and on September 16th Amazon will be an exciting place to work for its first ever Career Day in India.

This virtual and interactive event will bring together Amazon executives and employees to discuss what makes Amazon such an exciting place to work, what it’s like to work here, and how the company remains committed to assisting India in realising its true potential in the twenty-first century, according to Varma.

Aside from the event’s many global and India-focused workshops, 140 Amazon recruiters will conduct 2,000 free one-on-one career coaching sessions with job seekers around the country, she said.

Recruiters will provide ideas on how to properly approach the job search process, resume-building skills, and interview strategies to aid candidates in their search for the appropriate job, she said.

According to Varma, Amazon currently employs over 1 lakh people in fields ranging from engineering, applied sciences, business management, supply chain, operations, finance, and human resources to analytics, content creation and acquisition, marketing, real estate, corporate security, video, and music.

According to Varma, India is Amazon’s second-largest technology base, with Indian talent inventing not just for India but also for the rest of the world.

“We are just getting started, and we are seeking passionate builders out there to join us in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to digitally transform India.

“This Career Day, we look forward to sharing our long-term commitment to tapping into India’s potential in the 21st century, and career opportunities to empower and enable this legacy,” Amazon India Global Senior Vice President and Country Head Amit Agarwal added in a statement.