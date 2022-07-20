Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 – Discounts on Budget-Friendly Laptops 

Many of us do need a laptop for daily work or maybe for entertainment or maybe for a student working or even for gaming or business purpose. Until now, you must be really aware of the fact that Amazon has come with Prime Day Sale offering so much higher discounts on so many products including laptops, smartphones, and many other electronic accessories.

If you’re among those who are looking to get an upgrade on your laptop then here we have got you covered with all the deals you can find for budget-friendly laptops by brands like Asus, HP, and so many other brands.

Laptops on discount for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

Let’s have a look at the laptops you can find on the Amazon Prime Day Sale at discounted pricing. The list will be including the range of budget-friendly student-business laptops and then go all the way to pro-business laptops too.

1. HP Envy X360 i3 11th Gen Evo laptop

Rs. 45,422.00

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop within you then yes this new HP Envy X360 can actually make a great fit for you. The specification side of the laptop includes an i3 1115G4 chipset which is an 11th generation i3 processor and the processor also get’s its support from an 8GB RAM stick too. You can find integrated graphics here with Intel UHD support and the display size you get here is 14-inches which comes with an anti-glare coating and dual speakers.

2. Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop

Rs. 41,290.00

If you’re looking for a Dell laptop that is also budget-friendly in nature then the 3420 laptop from the Vostro series makes a great fit here. This new laptop can actually make a great fit if you’re just looking for a laptop for handling daily tasks in an efficient manner. Again, here you get an 11th gen i3 chipset which is again coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, here you get SSD storage which can actually help you with performing seamless performance.

You can use fast charging where you can charge the laptop to 80% in just an hour. On the display side, you can get an FHD display screen which also has the certification of TUV Rheinland.

3. Asus Vivobook 15 (2022 Model)

Pricing not yet revealed

If you have a little higher budget then yes maybe you can check this new laptop by Asus. Well for higher pricing you can also get the latest hardware features as well. The most amazing upgrade you get here is with the processor, as it’s been said that the laptop will be coming with a 12th Gen-based Intel i3 processor. The processor will be coupled with 8GB of RAM and even you will get SSD storage too. Talking more about the SSD side, here you will get the 512 GB PCIe 3.0 SSD. On the security side, you also get support for a built-in fingerprint scanner, web camera shield, and many more. Although, the laptop will going on sale on 22nd of July.