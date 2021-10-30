AMC Theatres are considering accepting Shiba Inu as popularity sores

The recent Shiba Inu pump has bought the meme coin out in the open. It doesn’t mean that the token was any less popular, but now we can compare it with Dogecoin. It’s not just us; even big companies are doing the same as the entire SHIB community continues to grow. AMC theatres that accepted Dogecoin till now are also considering accepting Shiba Inu. They are slowly expanding the coins they accept as payments, but Shiba Inu just entered mid-line.

AMC CEO’s poll regarding Shiba Inu

The CEO of AMC theatres, Adam Aron, has recently put up a poll on Twitter asking if they should accept Shiba Inu as payment. AMC is the largest movie exhibition in the US, Europe, and even globally; they have over 10k screens globally which is a pretty significant number. The company has shown in the past that they are pro-crypto. And now it is clear that AMC doesn’t intend to stop at a few coins.

In the tweet, the CEO also said that their IT teams are writing code to make it possible to accept BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE. This shows that they are taking things seriously. As of now, nearly 90% of votes are in favor of Shiba Inu, and there are still a few days left for the poll. Do note that they allow the use of cryptocurrencies for payments only to purchase gift vouchers which can then be redeemed for different stuff. So, it is a whole process. And for that too, they have a limit of $200, which is okay considering a theatre but it’s still there.

What does this mean for Shiba Inu?

The fact that Shiba Inu is already pumping so much, it is clear that if AMC theatres add it to their payment option, the price could surge again. Even though it seems like a heavy correction is around the corner, there is just too much positivity around the token. And that means we could see another short rally before the bubble bursts. After that, AMC theatres adding it or not won’t change anything.

What are your thoughts on the fact that AMC Theatres are considering accepting Shiba Inu? And do you think that this will help in the price surge of the token? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: $1.2 million worth cryptocurrency confiscated by Australian Police