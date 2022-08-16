AMD Ryzen 7000 is quite expensive compared to Ryzen 5000 series 

As per the latest report, the pricing for its new AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 Soc was leaked online. Although, the latest leaks about the chipset mention that it will be quite pricey compared to its predecessor AMD Ryzen 5000 series.

The pricing originates from PC Canada, and equipment is more expensive outside of the US market. There’s also a chance that the postings are only placeholders, so take the evaluation with a grain of salt.

When compared to MSRP, these prices are reasonable, garnering a 10% to 12% cost increase over Ryzen 5000 when it was first released. In any event, these costs are substantially more unusual now that the Ryzen 5000 has been available for a couple of years and is quite restricted.

These higher prices, along with more expensive AM5 motherboards and substantially more expensive DDR5 memory, will make Ryzen 7000 a prohibitively expensive stage to secure, surpassing even Intel Alder Lake frameworks.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Pricing

Ryzen 5 7600X – $340

Ryzen 7 7700X – $494

Ryzen 9 7900X – $625

Ryzen 9 7950X – $906

Ryzen 7000 is expected to arrive in less than a month (September 15 launch) and will bring a slew of advancements to the Ryzen platform, including the new AM5 connection, PCIe 5.0, and DDR5 compatibility, as well as revolutionary execution improvements.

Official execution enhancements have grown by 18% overall as compared to Ryzen 5000, with single-strung execution improving by 15% and multi-strung execution increasing by 35%.

These improvements are the result of the new Zen 4 architecture, which includes an 8 to 10% IPC boost to the centers and a massive clock speed increase to 5.5GHz.

AMD isn’t expanding center counts for this generation, as it has for the previous two Ryzen generations, with the Ryzen 7000’s peak remaining at 16.

According to early sources, six, eight, twelve, and sixteen center models will be available at launch. We anticipate that quad-center Ryzen 3 processors will eventually complete the Ryzen 7000 setup.

Ryzen 7000 VS Intel 12th Gen and Ryzen 5000

It will be fascinating to observe how the Ryzen 7000 performs after its release. Apart from fighting with Intel with its Alder Lake and upcoming Raptor Lake CPUs, AMD must also compete with itself, given the current size of its previous generation Ryzen 5000.

If AMD’s past experiences are any indicator, the company will most likely continue to limit Zen 3 CPUs at a progressive rate until they are no longer available.

This is exemplified by the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Assume that current claims are accurate and that this chip will accept its most notable significant cost cut before Ryzen 7000 is released. Overall, it will be a serious competitor to the upcoming Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7700X for gamers at a tight price.

Similarly, when overclocked manually, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D outperforms the Core i9-12900K. As a consequence, when compared to cutting-edge CPUs, it will be an expert in gaming execution.