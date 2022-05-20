Andreessen Horowitz Launches $600M Fund Focused on Metaverse Games

Andreessen Horowitz is a venture capital firm that is producing yet another rising asset that is only focused on the tremendous prospects in the gaming business.

The newly acquired asset with a value of $600 million not only provides a source of committed funds but also has an additional interior design centered on the pursuit of discounts in the gaming industry. a16z’s other industry-specific arms, including its crypto and bio sectors, have now been joined by the new entity, which has been given the moniker Games Fund One.

The asset is being driven by Andrew Chen, Jon Lai, and James Gwertzman, all of whom are broad collaborators.

According to a blog entry that reports on the development of the asset, “With [Games Fund One], we will continue to add more capacities and foster additional organizations that are customized to the games biological system so that we can help our portfolio organizations with everything from building advanced networks to dealing with their virtual economies to IP permitting best practices to assist in the development of their improvement groups.”

Those that support the asset think of many people in the video gaming business, including influential backers from firms like King, Discord, Roblox, Zynga, Twitch, Blizzard, and Riot Games.

Zynga and Oculus are just two examples of the numerous gaming and MMO-related investments that Andreessen Horowitz has made. The expansion of the games vertical occurs at the same time as one of its other bets, Facebook (now known as Meta), boasts in a very public manner about the great prospects that exist in the gaming industry inside the metaverse.

As the price of public technology equities continues to plummet, the introduction of the new asset seems to come at a time when the broader technology industry is entering a period of retreat. Financial supporters are encouraging new enterprises to consolidate their positions and save money. The gaming framework organization Unity is selling at a price that is more than 80 percent lower than its highs in November 2021, and the stage of the game Roblox is trading at a price that is more than 75 percent lower than its November 2021 highs.

The expansion of well-known multiplayer online games such as Minecraft, League of Legends, and Fortnite was highlighted by A16z. The gaming business is expected to be worth more than $300 billion by the year 2021, according to an estimate provided by the research organization Naavik.

According to a statement made by a16z, “These ‘games-as-a-service’ have become rich, intuitive interpersonal organizations, and players are building in-game friendships that are just as valuable as those created face to face.”

An Ecosystem Fund with a total capitalization of $725 million has been established by a16z, Coatue, Greenfield One, Liberty City Ventures, Dapper Ventures, and Digital Currency Group to assist developers working on the Flow Blockchain.