After months of beta versions, the much-awaited version, Android 11 is officially launching today. Contrary to prior beliefs, it is not only coming to the Pixel phones but also to Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi.

The end version of Android 11 can be now downloaded on Pixel 2, 3, 3A, 4, and 4A. According to sources, OnePlus 8 and 8Pros in North America and Europe will also be getting Android 11. In India, Android 11 will be available in the beta version. Other models like Realme X50 Pro, Oppo X2, and Reno 3 will also receive this version. Models Mi10 and Mi 10 Pro of Xiaomi will also have Android 11.

Google has offered promise to expect, “more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months”. This means that the update announcements don’t end just today. Many more can be expected in the coming weeks.

The primary focus of this new version is to add new functionality and make things easier to manage in mobile devices by adding new features to the operating system. The biggest change that Android 11 is bringing is adding a Facebook Messenger-style bubble interface to make notifications from various messaging apps more accessible. Initially, the notifications were visible in the drop-down notification bar, however, that will change hopefully for the better in the new version.

A new screenshot interface and media controls will also be available. The permission settings have been revised to be more restrictive and the system-level smart home control menu will be accessible by pressing the power button for longer.

Even though Android 11 will be available on quite a few devices, there are some features that will be exclusive to Google Pixel models. Some of these features are an AR-location sharing feature that will make it easier to get along with friends, intelligently named folders, and a built-in Google’s Smart reply function into Gboard of more messaging apps.