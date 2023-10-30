Apple MacBook Pro M3 13-inch Release Date Postponed?: Possible Reasons for Skipping the ‘Scary Fast’ Event

What is the reason behind skipping the “Scary Fast” Event?

Apple’s “Scary Fast” Mac presentation is set for October 30, 2023, and many are anticipating new M3-powered MacBook Pros to be introduced. However, according to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, a new 13-inch MacBook Pro is unlikely to be unveiled at the event.

There are several possible explanations for this. First, the current 13-inch MacBook Pro is barely a year old, having been released in June 2022 with the M2 chip. Apple normally releases new MacBook Pro models every 18-24 months, so a new 13-inch model is still too early.

Second, there are reports that the next 13-inch MacBook Pro is still in the works. Gurman himself revealed in April 2023 that the next model, codenamed “J504,” will use the M3 chip’s base version. However, he has lately stated that the model is not yet ready for release and would most likely not be announced at the “Scary Fast” event. Before releasing a new 13-inch model, Apple should update these models with M3 CPUs.

Finally, it’s possible that Apple is simply concentrating on the more popular 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models right now. These versions were rebuilt in 2021 with the M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs and were favorably received by both critics and consumers. Apple would be wise to update these devices with M3 CPUs before introducing a new 13-inch model.

These are the reasons why we think Macbook Pro M3 13inch won’t be unveiled at the “Scary Fast” Event:

The current 13-inch MacBook Pro is only a year old.

Every 18-24 months, Apple produces a new MacBook Pro model. This provides the manufacturer with adequate time to significantly improve the design and performance of each model. It also enables Apple to stagger product releases, which keeps customers interested and engaged.

The current 13-inch MacBook Pro was released in June 2022, thus a new model would be premature. Apple will most likely not produce a new 13-inch MacBook Pro until at least mid-2024.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is reportedly still under development.

According to Mark Gurman, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is still in development. This signifies that it is not yet ready for widespread production or release.

Apple usually reveals new goods a few weeks before they are introduced. This allows the corporation time to build anticipation and excitement around the new products. It also allows Apple time to prepare its retail outlets and supply chain for the launch.

If the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is not yet ready for mass production, Apple is unlikely to introduce it at the “Scary Fast” event.

Apple is reportedly focusing on the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Apple’s most popular MacBook Pro models are the 14- and 16-inch variants. They were revamped in 2021 with the M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs and were favorably accepted by both critics and consumers.

It’s plausible that Apple is just now focused on replacing the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 CPUs. Because these versions are more expensive than the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple earns more money from them.

Apple may possibly be waiting to see how the new 13-inch MacBook Pro sells before deciding whether to introduce a new model. If the new model is not well received, Apple may decide to shift its focus to other items.

The Conclusion

During the “Scary Fast” presentation, Apple is unlikely to reveal a new M3 13-inch MacBook Pro. The current 13-inch MacBook Pro is barely a year old, and a new model is expected soon. It’s possible that Apple is only now focusing on replacing M3 CPUs in the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

You should probably wait until at least mid-2024 to get a new 13-inch MacBook Pro. This is when Apple is expected to announce a new model with the M3 chip.