Apple announces massive price drop for iPhone SE 3, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13

The Apple premium reseller iStore has slashed the price of the recently released iPhone SE 3 64 GB, as well as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. On the purchase of an iPhone, you may save up to Rs. 28000.

Unbelievable?

Well! True, but there’s a catch. The total discount does not include the instant price reduction, but it does include the instant shop discount, bank cashback, and exchange value.

While the iPhone SE 3 price cut takes the overall cost down to Rs. 28,900, the iPhone 13 costs Rs. 51.900 and the iPhone 12 costs Rs. 38.900. Learn about all of the iPhone SE 3 deals and discounts. iStore India offers the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 here.

iStore India discount on iPhone SE 3

With certain restrictions and circumstances, the price of the iPhone SE 3 has been reduced to Rs. 28,900. The iStore is offering a rebate of Rs. 2000 on ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI credit and debit cards, as well as an exchange value of Rs.13000 on an iPhone 8 64 GB in good condition. After combining all of the promotions and discounts. The overall reduced price of the iPhone SE 3 is Rs. 28900.

The offer is also valid for iPhone SE 3 128GB and 256GB models. Not only the iPhone SE 3, but also the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 12 are on sale. The iPhone 13 128GB costs at Rs. 51900, while the iPhone 12 costs as little as Rs. 38900.

iStore discounts on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

Starting with the iPhone 12, Apple’s premium reseller is providing Rs. 5000 immediate savings on the iPhone 12 64 GB edition, as well as Rs. 4000 cashback and Rs. 18000 exchange value for iPhone XR 64 GB in good condition.

Similarly, the price of the iPhone 13 128GB edition has been reduced by Rs. 5000, and there is also an Rs. 5000 rebate offer and an exchange value of Rs. 18000 on the iPhone XR 64GB.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro are both priced at Rs. 107900 and Rs. 97900, respectively. After rebate and exchange offer, the iPhone 13 mini is priced at just Rs. 46900.

Conclusion:

The new offers on Apple iPhone are definitely standing as a great deal for many users who have been looking to switch from Android to iOS or even as a previous Apple iPhone holder who is looking for an upgrade.

Recently Apple planning to start production for its iPhone series in India can be another added initiative to reduce the pricing for smartphones furthermore.

