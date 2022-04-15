Google Quietly launches Switch to Android app for iOS

Since last year, Google has been believed to be working on a new migration program allowing iPhone users to migrate their data to Android. Earlier this year, we noticed a claim implying the existence of an iPhone “Switch to Android” app.

And now, without any fanfare or fanfare, Google has finally published the Switch to Android app for iOS. Check out the specifics down below.

Everything about Switch to Android app by Google

The Switch to Android app is primarily a data-migration application for iOS users that allows them to simply move their local iPhone data to a new Android device without the usage of physical cords.

This is comparable to Apple’s “Move to iPhone” software, which was released years ago to make the transition from Android to iOS easier.

The program, as expected, will allow you to wirelessly transfer your contacts, messages, calendar events, photographs, and videos from your old iOS device to your new Android handset.

It is worth noting, though, that you will need to allow the app a variety of rights in order for it to access your data before migrating it to a new Android phone.

“After Google comes up with a Switch to Android initiative, many users may unexpectedly and securely move your maximum critical facts kinds — pictures, motion pictures, contacts, and calendar events — to a new Android smartphone without the want of bulky wires.” In the app description, Google states, “The app also leads you via different essential device setup processes, consisting of turning off iMessage so that you do not pass over textual content messages from friends and family.”

The software will also warn users to disable iMessage so that SMSs may be received more easily. Another thing to notice is that the Switch to Android app does not allow users to move their iOS applications to the new Android device.

This might be due to the Switch to Android app’s permission restriction on accessing iOS applications on a user’s device.

In terms of accessibility, while iOS users can access the Switch to Android app via the relevant URL, it is not immediately available via the App Store. Furthermore, searching for it on Apple’s app store yields no results, and Google has yet to update its official Switch to Android webpage to indicate the app’s debut.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Google emphasizes that the app is not yet accessible for download through the Apple App Store, implying that it is still in its early phases and may soon be completely available for everybody.

