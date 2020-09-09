Apple announces the ‘Time Flies’ event for September 15

Apple has recently sent out invites titled ‘Time Flies’ scheduled for September 15. The name of the event hints at the launch of Apple watch and Ipad air launch. Both these products were leaked to launch this week. But, we still don’t know the exact date of the iPhone 12 launch, it might be held in October.

‘Time Flies’ Event on September 15, 2020

Apple Watch and iPad air launch

The ‘Time Flies’ event is the direct matching of the leak that Bloomberg put out regarding the launch of Apple Watch and iPad air this September. Another confirmation of the launch was when the products were spotted on EEC that is generally done before launch.

Apple is going to release a new Series 6 Apple Watch and maybe even affordable models. So, the only two things that we don’t know about the event are the pricing of the products and any new features that Apple might bring.

iPhone 12 launch

Apple has announced that due to the COVID pandemic the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed by a few weeks. This has mainly to do with the supply chain issues that Apple has been facing recently.

According to Apple’s timeline every year new iPhone models are launched in September and made available for users in October. But, I guess we are going to get only the iPad Air and Apple watch this September.

