Apple falls below $2 trillion in market value

The share price of Apple dropped by 3% in today’s intraday trade. this has resulted in to decrease in the market capitalization of Apple’s $2 trillion for the first time since May 2022.

Tech giant Apple has been able to reach the value of $2 trillion for the first time in August 2020. one of the crucial reasons for this valuation has been the pandemic in which the sales of Apple products increased because of the remote work and remote School requirements from the users.

Along with this constant rise in requirements, Apple was able to reach the $3 trillion valuation by January 2022. In recent months Apple has been struggling with their shipment issues of Apple iPhone 14 Pro because of the increase in the Covid restrictions in China factories of apple company.

In the Tuesday trade, the prices of Apple fell more than 3% and resulting in a decrease in the market capitalization of Apple.

The detailed analysis of these prices shows that the price of Apple dropped by 3.74%, in this way the price of Apple has been able to shift to its new value of $130.20 per share. This price drop has resulted in to decrease in the valuation of Apple company at $1.99 trillion By the market closing time activity of Tuesday.

How apple became trillion dollar company

A valuation of $2 trillion has been achieved by Apple for the first time in August 2020 when the Apple products such as computers and iPhones were part of a huge demand by their users due to the covid pandemic 2020. After this constant surge in market requirements, Apple has been able to cross the $3 trillion valuation by the end of January 22.

The silicon valley giant Apple is seemed to be struggling with their shipment of products that has to be delivered during the holiday season of 2022, these products were not delivered as per the requirement due to the increase in covid cases and the restrictions in China after the rise in the covid cases at the end of 2022.

Along with that one of the other concerns for Apple investors is the constant increase in the interest rates by the US Federal reserve this will result in a decline in consumer demand and confidence, as apple is considered to be a premium price product company

According to a recent report published by Trendforce Apple has been able to ship around 22% lesser products in the fourth quarter of 2022 than the products they have been able to deliver in the previous December quarter that in 2021.

Another report issued by Nikkei has told apple has told some of its suppliers to work on building some other components for Apple products such as AirPods and Apple watches along with Apple Mac laptops.