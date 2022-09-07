Apple Far Out Event 2022 showcases Apple iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 launch – Live Blog Update

It’s September and finally, it’s time for all the leaks and rumors to make half the most anticipated smartphone for this year which is the Apple iPhone 14 series as well as the new Watch Series 8 and also a Watch Pro Series all set to make its way to launch officially. Apple has scheduled this event for 10:30 PM IST and is expected to launch a new set of refreshed products for this year.

Apple Far Out Event 2022 – Live Blog Updates

There were a lot of rumors floating around about the upcoming products by Apple which includes details about Apple’s plan to bring four different new models of the iPhone 14 series and a Watch Series 8 and also a rugged version of the Apple Watch called the Watch Pro Series is expected to launch for this event.

Here we will be updating you with complete details about the upcoming launch with all the products being launched by Apple in Live. Do refresh our article in regular intervals to get the latest update:

10:33 PM – Apple Watch Series 8 Launch

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook introduces the launch of the newly developed Watch Series for this year. He started up with the life-saving stories of the Apple Watch Series.

There were many such stories that involve Apple Watch saving lives and after completing life-saving stories now Tim Cook passes on to launch the new Watch Series 8 for this year.

Watch Series 8 showcased with a new design. Also, there are new sports modes availed for this watch. With all being set, finally, Apple has added a new sensor to its Apple Watch Series 8 which is the new “Temperature Sensor”.

There are two sensors where one is on the back side of the watch and another is just behind the display which will be helping towards providing better accurate tracking of ovulation. This new watch series 8 has a temperature sensor that is more focused on Women’s menstrual cycles.

Also, Apple promises to provide better Privacy protection for the user’s health data. There is also a new safety feature called the “Crash Detection Feature” which will be helping you towards detecting the crash. This new smartwatch comes with a new gyroscope as well as Motion sensors to provide better tracking of crash detection.

Also, Apple promises a battery life of up to 18 hours and also introduces low power mode where the Watch Series 8 will be capable to last the battery up to 36 hours.

Apple Watch Series 8 is available in four new color options which also include the PRODUCT RED option as well. A cellular smartwatch will also support International Roaming too.

Apple launches Watch Series 8 with a price tag of $399 for the GPS variant and then the GPS plus Cellular Variant of the Watch Series 8 comes for $499.

10:48 PM – Apple Watch SE 2022 Launch

After launching the flagship level Apple Watch Series 8. Now, Apple introduced the new Apple Watch SE 2022 this year. Similarly to the flagship Watch Series 8, this Apple Watch SE also comes with the support for Crash Detection Sensors too.

Also, there have been a lot of new improvements on the screen size and also the processor which is the new S8 chipset onboard too.

Apple launched this new smartwatch SE for a price tag of $249 for the GPS variant and for the GPU plus Celluar variant the price has been set for $299

10:53 PM – Apple Watch Ultra 2022 Launch

All the leaks and rumors have been so far true! Now, Apple has finally launched its new rugged version of its entire Watch Series lineup which is called the new Watch Ultra 2022.

As the name suggests this new Watch was developed with the intention of providing better durability with an aerospace aluminum casing. The smartwatch comes with a bigger 49MM screen.

Apple has also added a new button which is called the “Action Button “which is dedicated to rugged use. This new Apple Watch Ultra also comes with a new design and also a dedicated Watch Face for extreme adventure users.

Apple has added a dual frequency GPS system which helps in providing accurate GPS information for its users. Apple Watch Ultra also comes with various other features which also include coming with a dedicated Swim proof coating too.

Apple Watch Ultra will also have an Oceanic Plus app which will be helping with underwater adventures. The smartwatch also comes with EN13319 Certification as well.

On the battery side, this smartwatch is the only smartwatch providing the longest battery life in the whole smartwatch lineup by Apple.

Apple promises these new smartwatches to provide battery backup of up to 60 hours of battery backup and also feature the brightest 2000 nites display on the front side.

Talking about the pricing side, Apple has gone with premium pricing for this new premium and also has added cellular connectivity, so there is only one variant for this smartwatch. Apple Watch Ultra has been launched for a price tag of $799.

11:10 PM – Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation Launch

Apple finally introduces its new refreshed lineup of Apple AirPods Pro 2022 for this year. This new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation comes with a newly developed H2 chipset by Apple and also Apple has added support for Personalized Spatial audio support too.

Active Noise Cancellation features are quite popular among Apple AirPods Pro. For this year’s AirPods, Apple promises that new earbuds are capable enough to provide 2 times more off Active Noise Cancellation.

Apple has also introduced the Adaptive Transparency feature which will be helping you towards connecting to the environment and also avoid high decibels noise.

Apple has added new touch control which will be helping towards controlling your music. After this, Apple revealed the battery backup of these new AirPods where it’s been said that there is an improvement of 33% compared to the previous AirPods and for these AirPods, we will see 6 hours of battery life and with the case, the battery life has been further increased to 30 hours of battery backup.

Apple has also added hardware features like a dedicated speaker and also wireless charging support where the dedicated speakers can be used to spot your lost AirPods case and also it can be used to indicate low battery as well.

You can also use Apple’s dedicated Find app in order to find both the case as well as your lost AirPods as well with the help of newly developed U1 technology.

This new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation has been launched for a price tag of $249.

11:15 PM – Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus Launch

Finally, the most anticipated smartphone for the year, which is the new iPhone 14 model has been launched officially by Apple. The launch was initiated by Tim Cook and passed on to his mates to talk about the feature side of this new smartphone.

This new iPhone 14’s features have been unveiled and the new Apple iPhone 14 models are again said to feature again the A15 Bionic chipset with certain improvements on the cores and also the imaging system of the processor. Both of these iPhones come with different screen sizes including the 6.1iunch screen for the standard model and then a 6.7-inch for the Plus model.

Apple has added many such new features which makes this new iPhone even more essential for the users. For this year, Apple has delicately worked towards providing more such safety features and also adding more camera features to this new iPhone.

Talking about the camera side, Apple has reportedly said that they have worked upon adding a dedicated camera system called the “Photonic Engine” which will be improvising the camera side of this new iPhone by improving the front camera by 2 times, and on the back side the Ultra-wide camera has been improvised by 2 times and again the main sensor has been improvised by 2.5 times.

Now getting to the safety side, this new Apple iPhone 14 series comes with a new safety feature which includes it coming with Emergency SOS connectivity but there is a catch! This new SOS connectivity is availed on this smartphone “Satellite SOS Connectivity” which it’s been said that you can use for sending SOS messages with the help of the iPhone catching satellite frequencies. This is helpful for people who are staying in remote places and where a cellular network is not available.

The iPhone 14 has been launched for a premium price tag of $799 and the bigger brother, iPhone 14 Plus has been launched for a price tag of $899. During the launch and the regular iPhone is said to be availed on September 16 whereas the iPhone 14 Plus will be availed on October 6th this year.

11:40 PM – Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Launch

After launching the standard variant of Apple iPhone 14 models now Apple has introduced the all-new Apple iPhone 14 Pro as well as the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. There has been a very new set of features as well as design changes introduced with this new iPhone 14 Pro model, let’s now get to it one by one:

Finally! Apple has ditched its new Notch design by introducing a pill-shaped notch which Apple calls ” Dynamic Island” where you will also get to see it expanding whenever a new notification pops in. This is definitely a new change introduced by Apple for this year.

Apple has also introduced a dedicated display features