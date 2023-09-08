Apple Fixes Zero-day Bugs Used to Take Pegasus Spyware on iPhone



Apple released security updates on Thursday that mended two zero-day exploits meaning hacking strategies that were not known by Apple at the time discovered them. According to the report that was given by the researchers who discovered the vulnerabilities, the strategies have actively leveraged against a member of a civil organization in Washington D.C.

Uncovering Hidden Threats

Citizen Lab, a revered internet watchdog renowned for its meticulous investigation into government malware, made headlines by reporting a particularly sinister development last week. They unveiled a zero-click vulnerability, an insidious breed of flaw that empowers hackers to infiltrate victims’ devices without any interaction required, even as innocuous as clicking on an attachment. The vulnerability was discovered as an integral part of an exploitt chain orchestrated to deploy the infamous Pegasus malware by NSO Group.

Citizen Lab’s revelation carried a chilling revelation: “The exploit chain was capable of compromising iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim.” This stark statement underscores the audacity of the exploit, as it completely bypasses the user, raising grave concerns about user privacy and digital security.

As soon as the citizen Lab found the weakness, the researchers relayed it to the company, which released a patch on Thursday, showing gratitude to the Citizen Lab for reporting it to them.

Furthermore, Apple took the initiative to address an additional vulnerability, suggesting that their investigation into the initial exploit might have unearthed further threats.

Intriguingly, when pressed for comments, Apple’s spokesperson Scott Radcliffe did not make a comment. Instead, he directed inquiries to the notes provided in the security update issued to TechCrunch. Citizen Lab presumed and gave the exploit chain the name BLASTPASS, due to it involving PassKit, a framework that exploit permits developers to put Apple Pay in their apps.

John Scott-Railton, a distinguished senior researcher at Citizen Lab, articulated a critical perspective: “Once more, civil society is serving as the cybersecurity early warning system for… billions of devices around the world.” This statement underscores the pivotal role played by independent watchdog organizations in safeguarding digital security, holding those with influence accountable, and raising awareness about the perils of cyber threats.

Citizen Lab issued an urgent call to action, imploring all iPhone users to promptly update their devices. This action is imperative to mitigate the looming threats posed by these vulnerabilities. The swift response to these threats underscores the indispensable need for perpetual vigilance and collaborative efforts in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

As of the current moment, NSO Group has maintained an enigmatic silence in response to inquiries made by TechCrunch. Their involvement in these exploits casts a shadow over the ethical standards and responsibilities of companies operating within the cybersecurity sector.

The discovery of these zero-day exploits and the swift, coordinated response by both Apple and Citizen Lab have cast a spotlight on the enduring challenges of securing digital devices in an era characterized by increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the indispensable role played by independent watchdog organizations in safeguarding digital privacy and security for individuals and organizations alike.