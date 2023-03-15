Apple Implements New Cost-Cutting Measures, Delays Bonuses for Corporate Employees

Apple Inc. has delayed bonuses for certain corporate divisions and expanded its cost-cutting efforts to streamline operations during uncertain times. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for some of Apple’s corporate workforce, as the company limits hiring for more jobs and leaves additional positions open when employees depart.

Previously, Apple distributed bonuses and promotions once or twice per year depending on the division, with the twice-a-year teams receiving bonuses and promotions in April and October.

However, under the new plan, these teams will no longer receive bonuses or promotions next month, and all divisions will move to an annual schedule, with payments occurring only in October.

While the majority of Apple’s divisions had already moved to a once-a-year schedule for bonuses and promotions, some staff in operations, corporate retail, and other groups were still on the outgoing biannual plan.

The move will affect engineers, mid-level managers, and other non-managers but will not apply to senior employees at the director level and above, who typically receive their bonuses quarterly.

Apple’s decision to delay bonuses and expand its cost-cutting efforts is in line with other Silicon Valley companies, as the uncertain economic climate caused by galloping inflation and recession fears has pushed them to adopt a more cautious approach.

While Apple has avoided mass layoffs like its tech peers, it has reduced budgets, cut headcount goals, and paused hiring across several divisions.

While employees will still receive their full bonuses in a single payment, rather than two installments, the change could come as a blow to staff, especially because Apple has not provided much advance notice in some cases.

Apple’s New Cost-Cutting Measures

Many workers depend on bonuses for personal budgeting, and the move could potentially help retain employees who may have planned to leave the company after receiving the April payout. However, the alteration may also lead to increased job dissatisfaction among employees and a decrease in productivity.