Mobile-First Design: The Best Online Casinos in New Zealand are Optimised for Convenience

Mobile-first design is used in various industries globally and is relatively self-explanatory. As the name suggests, mobile-first design is an approach that primarily focuses on mobile devices, rather than desktop and laptops in the beginning stages of product development.

Mobile-first design has gained prominence in the online casino industry, and today most casino designs focus on enhancing the mobile gameplay for all players. The online casino industry in New Zealand has followed the same pathway as other industries, and some of the best New Zealand casinos all focus on mobile-first design. There are various avenues that online casinos have used to implement a mobile-first design and to accommodate mobile users and devices. These include HTML5, responsive design, mobile apps, and downloadable and no-download casinos. The importance of mobile-first design in the online casino industry in New Zealand is further emphasised by the type of players at these mobile casinos. Research has shown that over 90% of casino players from New Zealand log into their casino accounts and play various games through their smartphone, iPad or tablets.

Today, everything needs to be quick and on the go. Through mobile-first design, a mobile casino allows its players to play from anywhere and at any time, with convenience and accessibility. Mobile-first design has numerous benefits for online casinos, which will be discussed in detail below.

Benefits of Mobile Design for Casinos

Enhanced User Experience for Mobile Players

Ever heard of the phrase ‘first impression matters’? Well, this is very true regarding a mobile casino. Players expect to find a streamlined navigation and intuitive interface when accessing an online casino through their mobile devices. A mobile casino should be easy to read, understand and navigate for new players, and the navigation menu must be user-friendly and straightforward. The last thing a player needs is to be confused by unnecessary words, images and unresponsive websites. Through a thoroughly practical and implemented mobile-first design, a mobile casino can quickly provide its players with easy access via a touch of the screen.

Regarding gameplay, mobile casinos should never take the quick route here. They must use the best software to ensure the entire gaming library is available to all mobile players and devices. After all, the gaming library is an essential aspect of a mobile casino, and players will expect to be able to play their favourite games both on desktop and mobile. Through mobile-first design, this is achieved through various software and, in particular, through HTML5. Players can play casino games on various devices, irrespective of screen size, without the fear of downloading any apps or playing through unsafe links.

Increased Player Engagement

An effective mobile-first design should increase player engagement and bring new players to the casino. There are various ways for mobile casinos to improve player engagement, including having tailored, personalized promotions and rewards, including a loyalty program for its mobile players. This will boost player numbers while also offering the incentive of deposit bonuses and free spins to players who prefer playing with their smartphones and tablets, and to those who download the mobile gaming app offered from the casino.

A fundamental way to further increase player engagement is to provide a seamless transition between desktop and mobile gameplay. Creating an account, contacting customer support or making deposits and withdrawals should be the same process irrespective of whether players use a laptop or mobile when accessing the casino.

Better Performance on Mobile Devices

Many players have experienced that feeling of accessing an online casino and then waiting a minute or two for the homepage to load and, after that, waiting an even longer time for a game to load. Then that realization of disappointment hits immediately when you see that buffering logo in the middle of an exciting game. This is usually found in casinos with poor design and operating systems. However, through mobile-first design, mobile players are guaranteed faster load times and improved stability. The potential for further growth and better performance on mobile devices is expected, with a focus on saving players’ battery percentages. In addition, with the emergence of reduced data consumption sites and even date-free sites, it is expected that many mobile casinos in the future will provide players with data-free mobile casinos and apps.

Competitive Advantage in the Online Casino Industry

The online casino industry is highly competitive, and new casinos are constantly propping up occasionally. To stand out in a crowded marketplace, mobile casinos must be innovative and somewhat of a trendsetter. A perfect way to do this is by having a mobile-first design, as this meets the needs of modern players who prefer playing on the go and with the convenience of their smartphone while interacting with others or even while doing chores around the house. Not all online casinos are tailored or focused on mobile-first design, so those that have introduced that concept are already one step ahead in the industry.

Mobile-First Design in Action at Online Casinos in New Zealand

Examples of Online Casinos in New Zealand that Use Visually-Appealing Mobile Interfaces

Many online casinos NZ have adopted a mobile-first design and prioritize mobile gaming, providing players with an excellent gaming platform. Some of the best online casinos with a solid mobile design include:

Jackpot City

Leo Vegas

Spin Casino

Ruby Fortune

BetVictor

PlayOJO

Casumo

Conquestador

Spin Fever

Many of these online casinos are similar in that they provide players with a first-class mobile gaming platform and numerous benefits such as fast withdrawals, a diverse gaming library, exclusive bonuses, free spins, rewards programs, licensed and regulated, ensuring safe gameplay and excellent mobile apps.

How Mobile-Optimised Design has Improved the Online Casino Experience for Players in New Zealand

The popularity of online gambling has increased year after year, and with the recent global pandemic, the iGaming industry has further boomed into one of the leading industries globally. In New Zealand, mobile-first design has elevated the online casino experience. With the industry’s and the market’s continuous growth through new games, apps and players, an upward trajectory is expected to continue for years to come. According to the latest gambling stats in the country, online gaming has increased by 14% annually, and over 90% of players visit online casinos via mobile devices. By the end of 2020, there was a 21% increase in profits in the online casino industry.

The industry’s popularity is further evident through local New Zealand companies’ launch of online casinos. Unfortunately, due to gambling laws in the country, no companies are allowed to open an online casino in New Zealand. However, they can open a casino outside the country and still offer their product to New Zealand players. SkyCity was the first to launch its product in 2019, and soon Christchurch Casino will follow in their footsteps by launching a gambling site out of Malta.

Future Of Mobile Design in The Online Casino Industry In New Zealand

Technology is constantly developing, and new software and devices are being introduced. Some of the latest emerging trends and technology include wearables and their possible role in the online casino industry. It is an exciting time to focus on mobile-first design for online casinos, and the opportunities for further growth are unlimited. However, there are some challenges that the industry will face, including the gambling laws in New Zealand, which are frankly viewed as outdated and do not provide online casinos with much room for growth. The cost of technology is also expensive, and not all online casinos can implement an effective mobile-first design.

The Role of Emerging Technologies in Shaping the Future of Mobile Casinos

Virtual headsets, smartwatches and virtual reality glasses are some of the best technology providing people with convenience and fun. Mobile-first design also introduces some of these technology in the online casino industry. Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual reality (VR) are already being used in the industry, and both provide players with a dynamic and pleasing gaming experience. VR plays a significant role in the industry, allowing players to play their favourite casino games, create avatars at casinos, and participate in tournaments. AR has bridged the gap between physical and online casinos and provides players with an immersive live games experience, allowing players to interact with live presenters and dealers while playing their favourite table and card games.

As mentioned, wearables are a reasonably new concept and have slowly been introduced into the online casino industry. Some slot games allow players to play through their smartwatches, a game changer in the industry. Technology has already had a considerable impact on mobile-first design, and with further advancements, the concept of mobile-first design will gain further importance in the future.

Conclusion

Mobile-first design has improved the online casino industry in New Zealand, and most online casinos have adopted a mobile-tailored design approach. The benefits of mobile-first design are vast, and some include convenience to players, enhanced user experience, increased player engagement, better performance on mobile devices and providing casinos with a competitive advantage in the industry. New and existing online casinos not focused on mobile-first design should evaluate their strategies and objectives to start introducing mobile casinos and apps. Most players today prefer to play through mobile and would open an account at a mobile-friendly casino instead of one that prioritizes desktop gameplay. Numerous software and information are currently available to help these casinos introduce mobile-first design. Proper planning and an effective mobile-first design process make it easy to develop and implement a successful mobile casino for players to enjoy.