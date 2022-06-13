Apple iPad Pro expected later this year, says reports

According to expert Ross Young, Apple is designing a bigger iPad Pro for early 2023. The product would rely on a 14.1-inch ProMotion and mini-LED display.

However, it is possible that Apple would abandon its intentions to release a new iPad Pro model in 2022. According to Mark Gurman, Apple’s Pro range will not be updated this year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts a new iPad Pro for later September or October in his current Power On newsletter.

It depends on your definition of soon.’ Yes, if it is shortly September or October. And I’m excited about it. My 2020 iPad Pro with an A12Z is already showing its age – plus it doesn’t support the most recent multitasking capabilities.

In reality, many installed iPadOS 16 on their iPad Pros and can’t discover anything new, but we do expect something new to get introduced like M2 processors, wireless charging, and camera system enhancements in the forthcoming iPad Pro.

Previous reports by Gurman and other experts indicated that Apple is definitely planning an iPad Pro upgrade for 2022. Although miniLED technology is no longer expected for the 11-inch device, Bloomberg’s journalist noted a few new features coming to the tablet:

Apple iPad Pro other details we know so far

According to Gurman, Apple may release the new iPad Pro 2022 in September or October of this year. The next iPad might be powered by the same Apple M2 CPUs that power the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. It is also likely to have wireless charging and camera improvements.

In regards to cameras, Apple may really do anything, given the iPad Pro’s camera hasn’t been upgraded since 2020. Wireless charging is a nice addition since many people would like to acquire an iPad that supports it now that iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watch can all be wirelessly charged.

Even though a new Pro iPad is expected this year, the anticipated miniLED technology may not be included in the 11-inch device. Next year, it may be restricted to a 14.1-inch model. However, it is unknown whether Apple will simply sell the 11-inch device or a 14-inch model as well.

Wrap Up

With Apple having recently previewed iPadOS 16, it makes logical for the corporation to be preparing to launch a new iPad Pro this year after the greatest features are confined to the M1 iPads.

One unknown is whether Apple will now simply release an 11-inch model, or if the firm will release these two iPads, followed by a 14-inch device early next year. In conclusion, only with a firm previewing of Stage Manager, a bigger iPad makes perfect sense, but we’ll have to wait and see what Apple’s genuine plans are.

Also Read: