Apple iPhone 14 Pro leaked to feature a 120HZ Fast Display

The Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to be released in September. Rumors about the next series have been circulating for quite some time, providing us with a sneak glance at the display, camera, and other elements. The iPhone 14 Pro display size, refresh rate, RAM, camera, and other features have just been exposed in the news.

Leaked Display details for Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s immersive and gorgeous display is one of the iPhone series’ most well-known characteristics. This time around, Apple is likely to make changes to the iPhone 14 series, notably the display. To begin, it is speculated that Apple would abandon the iPhone 14 Mini in favour of a new model, the iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

• 6.06" Flexible OLED Screen,120Hz

• LTPO

• (2532×1170) Resolution & 460 PPI

• A16 Bionic (4nm TSMC)

• 6GB LPDDR5 RAM

• 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Storage

• 48MP(F/1.3)+12MP+12MP Rear

• Pill-shaped Notch

• Titanium Alloy Frame 6GB+128GB: $1099

As a consequence, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be released. @Shadow Leaks has revealed some important details regarding the next iPhone 14 Max. The iPhone 14 Max, according with insider, would include a 90Hz OLED display.

According to the source, the iPhone 14 Pro would also include a 6.06-inch Flexible OLED display. The refresh rate of the LTPO display will be 120Hz, with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460 PPI. This is undeniably superior to its predecessor, the iPhone 13.

Leaked features for Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The insider also mentioned a few noteworthy features for the iPhone 14 Pro. To begin, this model will use the A16 Bionic CPU, which is based on the 4nm TSMC architecture.

Another big upgrade will be the processor’s capacity to support 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 14 Pro will also be available with storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The camera specifications for the iPhone 14 Pro have also been confirmed by the source.

The iPhone 14 will, according to these sources, have a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.3 aperture. It will also feature two 12MP cameras for wide-angle shots and portraiture. More importantly, the iPhone 14 Pro is rumoured to include a pill-shaped notch, a big design enhancement. According to the insider, the phone will have a titanium alloy frame, which would be a wonderful addition to the phone.

