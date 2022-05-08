Apple shuts orders from BOE due to unexpected design changes implemented in iPhone 13

After investigating the display and making design adjustments to its OLED panels, Apple allegedly dropped Chinese display maker BOE out of the iPhone 13 supply chain. This suspension will not affect the iPhone 13 because Apple collaborates with other screen manufacturers such as Samsung and LG.

Apple shuts BOE orders due to design changes

According to The Elec, the first cause of the drop in output was a scarcity of display driver Integrated Circuits (ICs), because IC supplier LX Semicon prioritized LG Display’s orders. According to the sources, the most likely cause is that the panel manufacturer modified the design of the OLED panels, such as enlarging the circuit width of the thin-film transistor, and this was detected by Apple.

BOE manufactures OLED panels for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at two Chinese plants, accounting for only 10% of all iPhone screens in 2021. However, the business has been contemplating a large growth in order to overcome LG Display as one of Apple’s primary iPhone display suppliers by 2023.

According to a recent source, Apple has reached an agreement with Chinese display producer BOE for the screens of its standard iPhone 14 model. According to reports, the contract is worth CNY 50 million and includes 25% of OLED panels for iPhone 14 models.

LG and Samsung are anticipated to offer screens for the larger iPhone 14 Max and iPhone Pro pair, whilst BOE will only supply 6.1-inch panels. BOE has previously manufactured replacement versions as well as panels for previous-generation iPhones, and this will be the first time it will provide panels for current-generation iPhones.

BOE will allegedly provide Apple with OLED LTPO panels for the iPhone 15 lineup’s higher-end versions in 2023. According to The Elec, the Chinese display manufacturer would manufacture and deliver OLED LTPO panels to the Cupertino-based company next year. BOE wants to increase its capacity to produce OLED LTPO panels, which allow for a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz on the iPhone 15 Pro.

What else do we know so far?

Apple made its way to breaking news again after Apple confirmed that their Indian customers must now add money to their Apple accounts in the same way they would a prepaid card. Money will be withdrawn from their account each month when their subscription renews, according to The News Minute. New Apple customers will be required to enter their bank information while manually creating a new Apple ID during device setup.

Apple stops accepting credit, debit card payments for app purchases, subscriptions in India. Here’s what to do https://t.co/nxOVvFMije — BLOGSPOTE.IN (@DharmrajParmar5) May 5, 2022

This announcement follows the Reserve Bank of India’s new auto-debit restrictions from last year (RBI). Due to the new requirements, banks must now get client consent via “Additional Factors of Authentication (AFA)” for recurring transactions such as subscriptions. If the transaction is not approved by AFA, it will be refused.

According to the new laws, Apple must also set up an e-mandate for customer cards. When generating recurring payments, Apple users in India will need to employ two-factor authentication and create a new e-mandate. They would also be required to provide approval for every purchase over Rs 5,000.

Following that news, Apple reminded developers that using a customer’s Apple ID balance is the best method to promote payments through their apps. Developers can also include a billing grace period to give clients time to correct their payment details if they are unable to finish a transaction.

