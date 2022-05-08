Apple iPhone 14 Max leaked to feature a 90HZ screen with 6GB RAM onboard

According to reports, Apple will introduce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September, and the iPhone 14 Max will sport a 90 Hz display and 6 GB of RAM, all of which are enhancements over the iPhone 13.

According to @Shadow Leak, the iPhone 14 Max will include Face ID and will be powered by the A15 Bionic, which TSMC will continue to build on 5 nm nodes. The A16 Bionic will very certainly be used in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Other leaked details for Apple iPhone 14 Max

Furthermore, @Shadow Leaks claims that the iPhone 14 Max will include two 12 MP rear-facing cameras. Unfortunately, no information on the device’s front-facing camera is available at this time. Surprisingly, the leaker claims that the iPhone 14 Max will also have a 90 Hz display. According to reports, the OLED screen would have a resolution of 2,778 x 1,284 pixels with a PPI of 458 and will be 6.68-inches across.

Furthermore, @Shadow Leak predicts that the iPhone 14 Max will be priced similarly to the iPhone 14 series, but with 128 GB of capacity. However, it looks that this is a repetition of the price published by @LeaksApplePro rather than anything new. All iPhone 14 series devices are expected to be released this autumn.

According to rumors, the 2022 iPhone 14 series will sport a new design, a better camera, and other improvements over the Pro model. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to have a larger profile and a better camera module to handle the increased internals.

Both iPhone 14 Pro models will include a triple back camera setup with a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The iPhone 14 series will reportedly support 8K video.

Apple will indeed couple the A15 Bionic alongside 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, thus according @Shadow Leak. Regrettably, no specific information on the device’s front-facing cameras is accessible.

Pricing expected for Apple iPhone 14 Max

Due to rising component costs and Apple’s push to distinguish Pro and non-Pro iPhones, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1099 and $1199, respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max model, resulting in a $300 price increase.

Also Read: