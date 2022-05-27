Apple iPhone 14 Pro Renders leaks to feature multiple color options and an i-shaped notch

This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Designer Ian Zelbo has now released fresh High Resolution renders of the iPhone 14 Pro in a variety of hues including purple, silver, graphite, and gold.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Renders leaked

The gold color of the iPhone 14 Pro has recently surfaced on the internet. The most eye-catching purple color, according to reports, will be the “special color” arriving on the iPhone 14 Pro. Aside from the color options, the images reveal the rumored narrow bezels, which would allow for a little more display area.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro – What will it feature?

As far as elements, the iPhone 14 Pro might have a 1Hz revive rate mode on its OLED show to save battery duration as well as consistently in plain view.

Because of a Twitter question, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young expressed that the iPhone 14 Pro renditions would have a significantly more extensive scope of invigorating, with the possibility to downsize to a 1Hz rate.

The iPhone 14 Pro will have a more modest 6-inch LTPO OLED show with a revive pace of 120Hz. The iPhone 14 Pro will be outfitted with the most recent A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro variant will include 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. Regardless, the examiners agree that the iPhone 14 series devices will have a base storage capacity of 64GB. The iPhone might have a triple-back camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP shooters.

As far as to plan, the camera knock on the 2022 top-of-the-line ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm bigger than the knock on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the knock possesses on the rear of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will likewise increment in size by around five percent in each aspect, going from the ongoing width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and level of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to oblige the new camera.

