Apple iPhone 15 Series: USB-C Port & 30W Charging Expected

The competition to produce the finest smartphone with the best features right out of the box has been going on for years. Every year, there are a lot of brands that come out with new smartphones, especially Android-focused brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus. These companies have been thriving to include incredible features in their new models.

The most frequently encountered features, where we have seen a significant improvement, are mainly the charging capabilities. Recently, Android smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus and Xiaomi have stepped up their game by releasing incredible 80w to even 110W faster wired charging capabilities. On the other hand, Samsung continues to limit its maximum charging speeds to 45W.

Between all of these is Apple’s iPhone, which has a charging speed that is barely half as fast as Samsung’s phone charging speed, which is about 20W. According to what we currently know, Apple appears to be upgrading its hardware this time to accommodate faster cable charging for their Apple iPhones.

Apple’s 35W USB-C Charger Spotted

While other Android smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus were speeding up by introducing new technology to accelerate charging speeds, Apple was stuck with standard 10W charging for the majority of those years. Apple has long maintained that its first priority is ensuring the “safety” of its customers, which is why, in their opinion, they haven’t yet introduced quicker wired charging.

But later on, when Apple switched to 25W quicker charging, we saw a very tiny improvement in charging speed. This continued until the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series.

Also Read: Top US Firms From Apple To Intel Decry India PC Import Curbs

The next Apple iPhone 15 series, which is anticipated to be released in September, has been the subject of numerous rumors. There has been a new leak on Apple’s intention to introduce a new charger with a 35W power output at a time when many people are anticipating the release of the new Apple iPhone 15. Finally, it appears that Apple is considering raising the charging rate to 35W.

Also Read: Apple to Integrate Health Related Features with “Apple AirPods Pro 3”

Will Apple iPhone 15 Series Feature 30W Faster Wired Charging?

The impending Apple iPhone 15 series is the subject of numerous feature and specification leaks, especially in light of the improvements the new flagship will bring over the current flagship. It’s not the first time we’ve seen wired charging that is 35W faster; before, Apple released a 35W twin USB-C charger for its MacBook Air lineup, and it now appears like they’ll apply the same technology to the Apple iPhone 15 series.

Although we doubt a 35W charger will come with the upcoming iPhone 15 series, it’s clear that Apple has already ceased including chargers with the phones. You can notice that Amazon is currently charging $59 for this new 35W quicker connected charging. You also have the choice to purchase a 30W quicker wired charging, which costs about $35.99.

Also Read: Apple in Plans to Relaunch iPhone 14 with USB Type-C Port, Leaks

Conclusion

In the realm of smartphones, there has been a fierce race to develop the best handset with top-notch capabilities right out of the box for many years. Every year, a plethora of companies enter the market with their most recent products, each aiming to incorporate jaw-dropping features into their new models, especially Android-focused companies like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus. The charging capabilities have dominated the many advancements we have seen.

Also Read: Apple to Compensate iPhone 6 Users with $65 – Check If You’re Eligible!

With every leak and rumor, the iPhone 15 series fuels anticipation as it prepares to be a game-changer. Undoubtedly, the charge game is receiving a significant boost, and we can’t wait to see how this action-packed voyage plays out, even though we might not yet have all the answers.

Comments

comments