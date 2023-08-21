Mind Blowing Discount: Razer Blade 15 Selling for $2000 Discount

Are you a gaming enthusiast? If the answer is yes, then here we might have got you covered with something amazing where you can upgrade to a new blazingly faster amazing gaming laptop by Razer.

Razer has been among the raising gaming brands that have been making some great amazing laptops for a long time.

Razer brand has been existing for a long time, the company was first founded back in 2005 and thereafter the brand came with its first laptop back in 2012 fast forward to a decade after the first laptop release, now the Razer branded gaming laptops are among the best selling laptops within the gaming segment.

Razer’s lineup of gaming laptops has always taken the attention of many gaming lovers, thanks to its amazing design as well as the features you get out of the box. Right now, you get a chance to upgrade to a new Razer gaming flagship laptop, the Razer Blade 15 for a price slash of $2000!

Whoosh!!! Doesn’t that sound amazing? So, without any further ado, let’s take a look into the deals as well as the specification and features for this laptop.

Razer Blade 15 Selling for a Whopping $2000 Price Slash

For the readers who aren’t aware, the Razer Blade 15 is among the flagship premium laptops by the company. The laptop has been selling quite well despite it being priced at around a mind-blowing price of $3000, but hey!

Now, you may not have to pay the same price, as now you get discounts worth $2000 and get this laptop for as low as just $1000.

Yes, you read it right! You can get a $3000 costing laptop for just $1000, right now. If you are wondering about the specification sheet, then don’t worry here we have got you covered with that too.

Razer Blade 15 – What does it feature?

Talking about the specification and feature side, this new Razer Blade 15 just comes with all the amazing features you can expect, and getting these features for $1000. That’s itself a big joke, but it looks like Razer has taken the joke quite seriously with their sale.

Starting with the specification side, the new Razer Blade 15 comes with the latest new Intel Core i7 12800H processor which is among the powerful chipset you get from a gaming PC.

This new processor is a 14 Core SoC which is clocked under 1.8GHz and with the Turbo boost feature, it can be clocked to 4.8GHz as well.

The powerful chipset is combined with a powerful GPU as well where you will be getting Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti out of the box which is like the most flagship GPU you can get out from a laptop.

The gaming laptop is also combined with a faster dual-channel RAM where you get a 16GB RAM stick which has been clocked in 4800mHz of RAM. On the storage side, the new laptop comes with a faster 1TB SSD storage too.

On the front side, you will be getting a widely spread 15.6-panel which can split out FHD resolution and also supports 360 Hz of faster refresh rate combined with 100% of sRGB support. On the connectivity side, you get the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 as well.

On the port side, you will be getting a single Thunderbolt 4 port (USB-C) and a pair of USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 power which also supports power delivery at 15W and then you also get a 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 Port as well. Besides all these, you get a 3.5mm jack and the support for Stereo 2.0 audio output combined with THZ Spatial Audio and 2 Mic Array.

On the design side, you get a premium design as the laptop has been finished with T6 CNC Aluminum, anodized, black with an illuminated Razer Logo.

