Apple in Plans to Relaunch iPhone 14 with USB Type-C Port, Leaks

Apple, the tech behemoth from Cupertino, has been preparing to unveil its new iPhone 15 model selection. A new update from Apple claims that the Apple iPhone 14 models will be considered to be launched again, but there is a catchy.

This is in spite of the fact that there has been much anticipation for the launch and release of the new iPhone 15 models, which will be making its way to release in September.

It’s nothing but the new USB Type-C Port in fact, as Apple has been considering relaunching its new iPhone 14 models where we might see many changes, especially on the hardware side where especially Cupertino giant has been planning to give users the features they have been wanting for decades where especially you get Type-C port out of the box.

Apple Planning to Reintroduce iPhone 14 Series with USB Type-C Port Upgrade

This new rumor on Apple’s plans to relaunch their existing iPhone flagships, the iPhone 14 non-pro models, which includes both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, has been floating around as there have been expectations for new iPhone models, the iPhone 15 in particular with the smartphone anticipated to feature a USB Type-C port.

It appears that Apple has been planning to expand its lineup of USB Type-C port phones by relaunching its iPhone 14 models with this new port after replacing it with the lightning port out of the box.

The new Apple iPhone 14 and the Apple iPhone 14 Plus are already selling well despite coming with the new Thunderbolt port.

In order to comply with the new regulations announced by the European Union, which will require all devices and smartphones to have a USB Type-C connector, Apple has made this new move.

tvOS 17.0 Beta 5 references two iPhone models that currently don't exist: iPhone14,1

iPhone14,9 — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 9, 2023

This rumor is supported by a tweet posted by Aaron in X (Twitter), who allegedly provided information about the tvOS 17 beta release. However, there are numerous updates indicating that the stable upgrade would be released shortly, and in these updates, references to two iPhone models—the iPhone 14.1 and iPhone 14.5—that do not yet exist are made.

Four distinct iPhone models received the new first tvOS 17 beta upgrade, according to reports. The new iPhone 15 models, which will be released in the upcoming month, are said to be among the “first iPhones with USB Type-C port,” according to leaks, but it appears that the iPhone 14 models may also be among the first iPhone 15 models to feature the port.

Will Apple Relaunch the iPhone 14 Pro Models with USB Type-C Port?

Before you jump to any rash conclusions about why we didn’t list any Pro iPhone models in our report, consider the following information.

The iPhone 14 Pro models will be discontinued immediately after the release of the iPhone 15 models because Apple typically has a routine for doing so. However, Apple typically keeps their non-pro models in stock even after the new iPhones are introduced.

This is done to alter the price in relation to both the new model iPhone and the iPhones from earlier generations. In particular, the USB Type-C port on iPhone 15 models may be the only change. As a result, even if Apple decides to keep its iPhone 14 Pro models and relaunch them with iPhone 15 Pro models, this may have an impact on the overall sales of the new iPhone 15 Pro models, and you know how well that would go with the public.

You may already be aware of the reason Apple is not considering relaunching its iPhone 14 Pro versions. Despite being discontinued, you might still be able to buy iPhone 14 Pro devices at various stores because there may still be millions of previously owned and newly manufactured handsets that need to be cleared away.

The good news is that as the new iPhone 15 model nears debut, you may anticipate some mind-blowing reductions for the earlier iPhone models.

