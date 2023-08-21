Apple to Integrate Health Related Features with “Apple AirPods Pro 3”

With their new product selection, which includes the iPhones, iPad, and even their well-known audio device, AirPods, Cupertino’s titan, Apple, has some fantastic plans for this year. One of the most anticipated Apple products, the AirPods Pro 3, has already had some information leaked as the company prepares to introduce its new goods for this year in September. Apple will shortly introduce its new AirPods along with its new iPhones and iPads for this year. Here are some incredible facts regarding the Apple AirPods Pro 3 that you should be aware of before the launch.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 – Latest Leaks

Speaking of features, Apple’s AirPods line has enjoyed significant commercial success for a number of years. The first generation AirPods were released in 2016, and with the second generation, Apple made a significant leap in terms of specification, features, and audio technology, making these earbuds among the best-valued, most robust, and most powerful earbuds anyone can buy.

Apple also updates its iPad and iPhone to the newest models. When it comes to comparing the most recent version with the prior generation of AirPods, Apple has a history of taking significant steps, unlike with the iPhone and iPad. We all witnessed how much better the second-generation AirPods were than the first when they were released.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 to Include Health Features with Temperature Sensors

According to the most recent sources, especially in terms of design, the features of the second-generation AirPods Pro and third-generation AirPods Pro may remain very similar. There are only a few similarities, but if we go under the hood, you can find Apple made a significant advancement with the new AirPods.

Apple may, however, attempt to improve the total IP rating with the design, at the very least going over the IPX4 certification we receive in the current generation of AirPods. Apple will also add a Type-C connector as required by the EU’s new regulations, which mandate that all businesses adhere to a “common charging port standard” by December 2024. You must be wondering how it makes sense to purchase a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro 3 if the features are essentially the same. Apple will be exhibiting its improvement here, not from the outside, but from the hardware perspective.

Therefore, it is anticipated that Apple would enhance its ANC capabilities with the addition of a new next-generation H3 chipset. It has also been suggested that Apple may pave the way for the introduction of features for better Hearables, mood tracking, weight monitoring, and customized health analysis.

Additionally, according to some reports, Apple may include temperature sensors that will be used to monitor customers’ health. Also, it’s been expected that the new Apple AirPods Pro 3 is said to come with a great set of features which also includes it coming with a bigger battery.

Also, the new AirPods Pro 3 will be having an improved microphone sensor too which will be giving you a great sense of calling features. In reality, Apple has been outperforming its rivals, including the Galaxy Buds series of earbuds from Samsung, not just in terms of functionality.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 – Expected Pricing

Moving on to the pricing side, the new Apple AirPods Pro 3 generation is expected to get the same price just like the first two generation AirPods Pro which was launched for the same price tag of $249.

Right now, the Apple AirPods Pro 2’s pricing goes down below $199 at Amazon. However, we can expect some additional discounts to be announced for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 right after the release of the new Apple AirPods Pro 3.

