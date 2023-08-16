Apple to Compensate iPhone 6 Users with $65 – Check If You’re Eligible!

Apple is one of the industry titans with a long history of producing cutting-edge goods. iPhones were among the first new goods to be innovative, and they continue to be among the most powerful and eagerly awaited smartphones available today.

The Cupertino titan has matured significantly despite being a brilliant creator of gadgets and smartphones for many years! However, as Apple has expanded, various scandals have led to the tech company being sued for millions of dollars and risking financial ruin.

Apple has experienced several uses and criticism in the past. The current anger the firm has encountered over the slowing down of their previous flagship, the new iPhone 6 model, is one of the lawsuits that has caught the attention of tech fans.

Apple Set to Compensate iPhone 6 Users Affected by Phone Slowdown

They left Apple after receiving a lot of backlash and sued the company in court, where Apple ultimately lost the case in 2017 and was ordered by the judge to pay out millions of dollars to users who were negatively impacted by the slowing down of their older iPhone models, the iPhone 6 series.

Millions of dollars have been taken out of Apple’s bank account and paid to users as a result of the case. According to sources, this lawsuit’s monetary settlement will shortly begin, and users of the iPhone 6 will get compensation payments of $65 each.

Apple has also expressed its regret to the customers for supposedly making the new iPhone run slowly. In order to safeguard the battery from large batteries, the Cupertino company apparently throttled the performance with a new Apple iOS version. The giant did, however, acknowledge that they “didn’t communicate well with the users” and had consented to begin the litigation settlement payments to the users.

Qualifying iPhone Users for Lawsuit Settlement: Who’s Eligible?

when Apple declared that the iPhones’ payments had been settled. This settlement’s list of US customers who qualify has been made public. Users of earlier iPhone models are also included in this list. Here is a list of iPhones that are covered by the settlement so that you can see everything clearly:

iPhone SE (1st gen)

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

Also, you need to note that the users who are using the devices running on iOS 10.2.1 or iOS 11.2 before December 21 2017 are eligible for this settlement cost.

Other Lawsuits faced by Apple in the Past

The “battery gate” lawsuit involving the iPhone 6 is not the only legal battle the Cupertino corporation has had to deal with in the past. Even while Apple had a blast developing new products and seeing them fly off the shelves, a few ongoing disputes have forced the company to enter the courtroom.

A consumer by the name of Frank M. Fazio brought one of the first few lawsuits, claiming that his iPhone 4S wasn’t functioning as the firm had advertised. The iPhone user shared the following in court:

“For instance, when [Fazio] asked Siri for directions to a certain place, or to locate a store, Siri either did not understand what [Fazio] was asking or, after a very long wait time, responded with the wrong answer.”

Not only users, but other businesses have also sued Apple, including Nokia, who did so in 2009 on the grounds that Apple had not paid for the license to utilize some of Nokia’s technologies. After a short while, Apple filed a countersuit, alleging that Nokia had violated 13 of its patents.

Nokia didn’t stop there; it also filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission, alleging that almost all Apple products infringe on Nokia patents. After a protracted legal dispute, Apple finally consented to reimburse Nokia for some license costs.

