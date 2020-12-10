Apple is now selling Yoga mats on its store

Apple will be offering its fitness+ subscription from 14th December. And now, for all the fanboys out there, the company has also started selling Yoga Mats in its stores. This is probably for the fact that users don’t need to buy a yoga mat from somewhere else if they subscribe to their fitness+ offering. For the fitness+ subscription, a user needs to shell out $9.99 per month or a one time $79.99 for an entire year.

Apple fitness+ and Yoga mats

Apple fitness+ is a great option for those who train regularly or anyone trying to start somewhere. With a lot of exercising options and videos from professional trainers, the subscription plans offer a great experience. Some of the exercising options that will be available on the platform are yoga, dance, strength, HITT, Rowing, Treadmill, cycling, and more.

Additionally, with regular on-demand videos and organized data from the Apple Watch, users can easily learn and track progress. There is also the option of sharing one’s exercise data with friends and family and hit goals together.

Well, it’s obvious that with so much to offer, the company will have a lot of users flock in to get their subscription plan. And this is why selling Yoga mats on their site was a brilliant idea, if nothing more. These Yoga mats are not Apple-branded and come at $120 for the Manduka performance mat and $78 for the eKOlite mat. We might even see the company making their own yoga mats and selling them both online and offline. But, for now, they are dependent on 3rd party companies.

