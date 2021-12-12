Apple Issues Expensive Shock For Millions Of iPhone Users

Apple’s iOS 15 is still a shambles. It came out with a slew of bugs, unpatched zero-day exploits, and a slew of major privacy concerns. Now that iOS 15 has been released, it is a significant step forward, but it will come at a cost to millions of customers.

According to a new Apple support page, iOS 15.2, the next version of iOS 15 due out next week, will have a “iPhone parts and service history.” This will keep track of key iPhone components and send alerts if third-party parts are utilised in a repair. This amount of transparency is wonderful, but it will obliterate the cheaper aftermarket industry and raise repair costs all at once.

Apple reveals which phones and parts will be tracked in iOS 15.2 by breaking down the new feature:

You can check if the battery has been replaced on iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and subsequent models, including the iPhone SE (2nd generation).You can check if the battery or display has been replaced on iPhone 11 models, iPhone 12 models, and iPhone 13 devices. You can check if the battery, display, or camera have been replaced on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

“Genuine Apple Part” will be displayed next to each official component, with “Unknown part” and a caution icon indicating any third-party component. It’s not quite that straightforward, though.

First and foremost, Apple intends to make use of this information. “Apple collects and stores information regarding components and repair history as part of the device information maintained for your iPhone,” the company adds. This data is utilised to determine servicing requirements, conduct safety analyses, and improve future goods.”

Second, Apple has a history of being hostile to its own official parts that are not installed by an Apple approved technician. The iPhone 13 series, in particular, featured a new microcontroller that would disable Face ID if the technician did not employ Apple Services Toolkit 2′ (AST2), an expensive proprietary solution that requires Apple’s authorization and certification.

“Screen replacement is quite common,” said popular repairer iFixit, calling it “totally unprecedented.” Thousands of repair companies throughout the world help their communities by changing screens at low prices for customers. And Apple appears to be chopping the business off at the knees in one fell swoop.”Apple then reversed its decision and vowed to make repairs available to end consumers, but the firm has a history of obstructing repairs with Touch ID, iPhone batteries, and cameras.

Third, prices will rise. Anyone purchasing a used iPhone will, without a doubt, inquire about the device’s parts history.