New York City Casino Pitch Includes Cryptocurrency Trading Floor

On Dec. 10, money manager Jason Ader will submit designs for a casino in the New York area that will include the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading floor and a landing pad for flying cars, according to Ader.

The project will also contain an esports arena and room for events such as New York Fashion Week, according to Ader, a former casino analyst. Depending on the location, which has yet to be selected, the project might cost $3 billion or more. Ader stated that he prefers the venue to be in Manhattan. In an interview Tuesday, he added, “The idea is to create a differentiated but comprehensive approach to entertainment that goes beyond casino gaming with some very cool components.”

The New York State Gaming Commission has set a deadline of Dec. 10 to accept requests for information for three new casino licences in the state's southernmost region. They are the final ones to be approved as part of a 2013 referendum initiative that allowed for the construction of seven new nontribal casinos, four of which have already been erected in upstate New York. Ader revealed that his resort's name will be Mirai, which means "future" in Japanese.

MGM Resorts International and Genting Group, which run slot-machine parlours at New York City-area horse-racing facilities, are anticipated to pursue wider casino options, including table games. Bally’s Corp. and Las Vegas Sands Corp., which has held exploratory talks with Mets owner Steve Cohen regarding a casino near Citi Field, are two other operators that have expressed interest. Local legislators have spoken out against a casino in Manhattan. Other locations on Long Island and in nearby counties are being considered.

Ader, a former member of the Sands board of directors, will make his proposal through a new company he’s developing with Universal Entertainment Corp., a big Japanese gaming conglomerate. Ader’s blank check company, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp., is merging with a Universal-owned casino resort in the Philippines. According to him, the new firm would be debt-free and will benefit from Universal’s experience creating the multibillion-dollar Okada Manila resort in the Philippines.