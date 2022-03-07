Apple M2 Mac Mini with an external monitor to be launched in Peek Performance Event

During tomorrow’s “Peek Performance” Spring event, Apple might introduce the iPhone SE 3, the new iPad Air, a few Macs, and most likely its long-rumored AR Glass, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Apple could possibly preview an external display and debut a new Mac mini model. Let’s go over the specifics.

Apple products rumored to launch for the event

Mark Gurman, a prominent Apple expert, and Bloomberg writer revealed in his monthly Power On newsletter that Apple “finished development on it [the display] months ago” and is now ready to debut it in the market. Apple’s rumored external monitor might have an Apple A13 processor.

The business has apparently been working on a 7K Studio display for the past several months and is trying to replace the Pro Display XDR in its product line, which was debuted in 2019 and has been one of the top professional-grade external displays on the market despite its $4,999 starting price.

“I would not really rule out Apple also demonstrating a next external display.” Thus according to my insiders, Apple completed work on the device months ago, and it was expected to be introduced soon after last year’s MacBook Pro. The Intel Mac Pro, Apple’s most recent in-house display, was introduced in 2019. “A monitor would also explain the spelling of “peek,” Gurman noted.

What else we know so far:

Apple will release the next wave of Mac products, such as a new iMac Pro or an entry-level MacBook Pro, in the coming months, most likely in May or June.

As a result, there’s a potential we won’t see many Macs at tomorrow’s Spring event. Having stated that, we may expect at least one Mac model to be equipped with the new Apple Silicon tomorrow.

However, we can expect a deluge of Apple goods to be presented during the company’s first event of the year. Also, keep tuned for the most up-to-date information as we will be covering the event live.

Conclusion:

Upcoming Peek Performance Event has been among those highly anticipated events out there. The event is also said to include the launch of the refreshed 2022 version of the Apple iPhone SE series and even will be introducing new changes with its operating system as well.

