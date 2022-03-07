Apple M2 Silicon Chipset spotted online ahead to official Apple launch event

Evidence reportedly surfaced ahead of Apple’s Tuesday announcement that now the company is testing the M2 Apple silicon processor, which will debut in a new MacBook Air and a revised 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple has indeed been testing a chip with such an eight-core CPU and a ten-core GPU across numerous Macs in over the last week here on the latest macOS beta, according to Mac Rumors. The corporation’s M2 Apple silicon chip will be the first significant advance to Apple’s proprietary silicon on the Mac since its inception.

The American tech corporation debuted the M1 CPU in November 2020, and it has since been followed by more powerful variants of such chips, along with the M1 Pro and M1 Max. According to earlier rumors, the M2 processor would initially appear in an improved 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new MacBook Air.

A new Mac mini is “prepared to go,” as shown in a claim acquired by Mac Rumours, and may be delivered next week, while a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and iMac might be offered “as shortly with the first part sometime next year.”

There have been no reports on the price as of yet. If it replaces the current MacBook Pro M1, it will most likely have a starting price of £1299 as well. Nonetheless, it’s feasible that Apple may release the MacBook Pro M2 as a more powerful alternative rather than a replacement, with a slightly higher price point to allow both laptops to coexist.

What else to expect from Apple Event

Thus according to earlier rumors as well as leaks, a new iPhone SE with much the same 4.7-inch design as the original version, although with a 5G connection as well as a new chip, will indeed be presented at the upcoming Apple event.

There at presentation, a new iPad Air only with A15 CPU, Center Stage, and 5G connectivity is indeed likely to be announced. In addition to the new iPhone and iPad, there would be at likely one new Apple silicon Mac. On Tuesday, March 8, Apple will have an event at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. In contrast to just being streamed live on YouTube, this event could also be accessed via the event’s webpage and the Apple TV app.

