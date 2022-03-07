How to Convert M4A to WAV on Windows and Mac

M4A to WAV

If you want to save the storage on your PC, you can save your audio files in M4A output format. However, you may face a couple of problems saving your audios as M4A. First, the music file you’ve saved may not carry quality sound. Second, many devices don’t support M4A audio format.

However, you don’t need to worry about it as you can convert M4A to WAV to make your job easy. This article will show you the best possible ways to get your job done.

How to Convert M4A to WAV on Windows

If you’re looking for M4A to WAV converter, you’ve got the prolific option in the shape of HitPaw Video Converter. It is a massive audio and video converter that allows you to convert your audio or videos files into any output format you’d want.

Apart from converting your files, it also comes in handy when you opt to download videos from different online platforms.

Luckily, it doesn’t offer a hectic procedure to get your job done. Instead, you can convert your files by following only a couple of simple steps.

Features

HitPaw Video Converter supports 500+ video file formats, including MOV, MP4, MKV, etc.

You can also convert your music file into 300+ audio output formats, including WAV, FLAC, M4A, MP3, etc.

It allows you to download videos from more than 1000 websites, including Vimeo, DailyMotion, Facebook, YouTube.

You can edit your audio or video files using this video converter.

You can also modify the quality, resolution, bit rate, and frame rate.

How to convert M4A to WAV Windows by using HitPaw Video Converter

Step 1: Launch HitPaw Video Converter

In this process, the first thing you’ll need to do is download the HitPaw Video Converter and then install it. Later, you’ll need to launch the software and select Add Audio option from there.

Step 2: Import Audio File

After hitting ”Add Audio”, you’ll need to import the M4A file you’re looking to convert. Later, you’ll need to choose the WAV as your output quality and output format by hitting the Audio tab option.

Step 3: Convert your file to WAV

In this phase, you’ll need to select the destination on your PC where you’d like to save the converted WAV file. After deciding it, you’ll need to hit the “Convert” icon.

This process will help you convert your M4A file to WAV format. After putting the things in order, you can find the converted file on your PC.

Another thing that you could try to serve your purpose is HitPaw Online Video Converter, as it is pretty good at converting M4A to WAV.

The best thing you’d find about this online tool is that you don’t have to pay even a penny to get your job done. Instead, you can convert your audio files for free. Moreover, the process of putting things in order is far too easy; it only requires a couple of simple steps to convert your files.

How to convert M4A to WAV online

Step 1: Upload Audio

After visiting the HitPaw Online Video Converter, you’ll need to select the ”Choose File” option and then upload the M4A audio file there.

Step 2: Select Format

In this phase, you’ll need to choose the audio format you’d like to convert audio. Since you’re up to convert the M4A file to a WAV file, you need to select WAV from there. Later, you can hit “Convert” to begin converting it.

Step 3: Download and Save

After converting the audio file, you’ll need to hit the Download icon to save the converted file.

How to Convert M4A to WAV on Mac

You can also take the services of Audacity if you’re looking to change M4A to WAV. Audacity is an unbelievably good audio editor that provides you the opportunity to convert your audio files without any fee.

However, you’ll need to download FFmpeg Library before converting your audio files as the FFmpeg library enables the Audacity audio editor to export or import larger audio files, including M4A.

Features

It helps you to record audio playback and live sound on a PC.

You can convert the audio files into any audio format you’d want.

It also allows you to edit your audio files with minimal effort.

Audacity enables you to alter the speed or pitch of your sound recording.

Convert to WAV from M4A by using Audacity

Step 1: Download FFmpeg

Click here to download the FFmpeg installation file. Audacity will automatically detect the FFmpeg library.

However, if it doesn’t detect the library, you can hit Preferences and select Libraries after launching Audacity. Later, you’ll need to manually hit the Locate button to detect the FFmpeg files.

Step 2: Import M4A files

You’ll need to navigate to the File option and then hit the Import option. Later, you’ll need to import M4A files you’d like to convert to WAV format.

Step 3: Select Export

After importing the M4A file, you’ll need to hit the File option and then move to Export, followed by Export as WAV option. Later, you’ll need to select the destination where you’d find the converted file easily on your PC.

Step 4: Hit OK

Now, you need to press the ”OK” option and start the conversion process. After a few moments, it will get completed, and you’ll be able to put the things in order.

Conclusion

After following our guide, you’ll be able to convert M4A to WAV as we were keen to provide you with the most effective methods. HitPaw Video Converter is the best option of all the applications we’ve mentioned to convert M4A files into WAV.

You can convert your audio and videos files with minimal effort by using HitPaw Video Converter.