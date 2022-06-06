Apple might not ship its MacBook Air 2022 Immediately after the launch

Despite the fact that Apple’s WWDC 2022 developer conference is only a few hours away, last-minute speculations continue to stream in.

While WWDC is mostly a software event, Apple is likely to release an updated version of the MacBook Air. If you’re expecting to get your hands on a new 2022 MacBook Air in the coming months, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has some bad news.

Apple MacBook Air 2022 Shipments Could Be Delayed

Thus according Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple may have supply issues with the new MacBook Air. Apple’s MacBook Air vendors, including as Pegatron and Quanta, have suspended production in China due to COVID-19-related lockdowns.

According to the story, if Apple reveals the MacBook Air during the event, we may not get an immediate shipment date. In terms of the new MacBook Air, prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects that Apple would ship about six to seven million devices in the second half of the year, assuming Quanta’s Shanghai production plant grows up to pre-lockdown levels before the third quarter. While Quanta is entirely responsible for manufacturing the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, Foxconn will work alongside Quanta to produce the MacBook Air.

Unlike earlier MacBook Air design reports, Kuo believes the next MacBook Air will come in three regular color options: grey, silver, and gold, as well as a potential dark blue variation. While reports say that the Air may include an M2 chip with an eight-core CPU and a ten-core GPU, Kuo predicts that Apple would likely continue with the M1 chip for the 2022 MacBook Air.

A 13-inch MacBook Pro is also in the pipeline, with an announcement likely at today’s WWDC 2022 event. However, Gurman believes that it is doubtful. The MacBook Pro 2022 will most likely have the same design as the present model, potentially with an M2 or M1 processor.

It might also exclude the touch bar. We’ll have to wait and see for additional information on Apple’s Mac intentions for this year. Gurman also claims that WWDC 2022 would prioritize AR/VR while issuing critical software upgrades.

Where to Watch WWDC 2022 Online?

The simplest approach to view the live stream of Apple’s forthcoming event is to go to the company’s official YouTube page on the day of the event.

To view the live stream, you may use the YouTube app on your smartphone or smart TV, or just open the platform in a web browser on your laptop or PC. The streaming video has been attached down below:

