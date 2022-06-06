Apple likely launch its own Search Engine for WWDC 2022

The Apple WWDC event is scheduled for today, June 6. The iPhone manufacturer is expected to release a new operating system for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices. In addition, Apple is expected to unveil a new search engine at the WWDC presentation. One might anticipate a privacy-focused search engine, like with other Apple products.

Apple Search Engine expected to be launched

Rob Scoble, a tech enthusiast, and journalist warned that Apple may surprise followers with the new search engine. According to Scoble, the knowledge comes from exchanges with inside sources, and the Apple search engine might be the most costly product launch in history.

According to reports, iOS and Safari have a large user base. This would allow Apple to create a search engine for its existing customers, giving it an advantage against Google, which dominates the search engine sector. At the moment, nothing is known about Apple’s future search engine.

For starters, nothing has been confirmed, and this is the first time we’ve heard of it. As a result, take everything with a grain of salt. On the other hand, one may guess about the Apple search engine’s distinctive characteristics, which are currently said to include better privacy and security capabilities.

Apple's WWDC will be the first of three different events that Apple is preparing for the next year introducing the world to augmented reality (a new form that we haven't seen yet). Thread: — Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer) May 28, 2022

The Search Engine War Between Apple and Google

Google clearly leads the search engine, with adverts on it totaling USD 120 billion for Alphabet. And the competition between Apple and Google has been clear and growing for years. So, of course, Apple wants a slice of the income pie, which hasn’t been doing so well with simply new introductions.

For many years, Apple has benefitted from making Google the default search engine for Safari, which comes pre-installed on all Apple devices. Google is thought to spend around USD 20 billion each year for this. The conditions of this requirement, however, obliged Apple not to develop a search engine.

If Apple does build a search engine, people may migrate to it. One of the primary differentiators would be increased privacy and security. However, it remains to be seen how Apple will generate income in the absence of targeted advertisements, which have been a vital strategy for Google.

