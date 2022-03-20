Apple patents detachable MacBook Keys which again can be used as a ‘Wireless Mouse’

Apple frequently files patent applications for bizarre items that may or may not (usually do not) make it to the commercial market.

The tech titan recently submitted a similar patent, detailing unique MacBook keys that may also function as a wireless mouse. Confused? Let’s take a look at how it would function if it ever makes its way to a commercial MacBook notebook.

Detachable MacBook Keys can be used as Wireless Mouse

Apple just filed a patent application with the US Patent and Trademark Office titled “Deployable key mouse” (USPTO). Apple specifies unique deployable keys that could be taken from a keyboard and used as a wireless pointing device, citing the size and mobility difficulties of the computer mouse.

And according to the patent, these unique keys may be installed into keyboards and easily detach to change them into a mouse on demand. When not in use, the special key(s) will function as standard keyboard keys to assist users with typing.

Also according to the patent, “a computer input device can comprise a housing, a set of key switch mechanisms positioned in the housing, and a detachable key structure that is moveable between a first configuration positioned in the housing and a second configuration detached from the housing.”

The patent also includes a couple of illustrations of how to utilize this detachable key-mouse. While the first example shows a single key being disconnected from a keyboard and used as a mouse, the second shows a group of keys being used as a wireless pointing device.

The business also illustrates how it may incorporate a touch-sensitive surface onto the keycap of the deployable key in order to add the functions of its Apple Magic Mouse.

As indicated in the patent, the keys can have a convex surface in some circumstances, providing increased surface area for simple touching and gliding actions. The removable key also functions as a fingerprint scanner.

This approach, however, has certain potential flaws. For example, suppose you need to text with the detachable key(s) while also utilizing it/them as a mouse. Furthermore, it would be inconvenient to have to repeatedly detach and reattach the keys on the keyboard when using a MacBook.

As a result, implementing this mechanism in future MacBooks appears to be a challenging task for Apple. Nonetheless, it’s wonderful to see Apple working on such outlandish patent ideas from time to time, and who knows, these ideas could end up being included in Apple products in the future!

