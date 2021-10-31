Apple quietly discontinues the 21.5-inch Intel iMac

Intel-powered Macs are gradually disappearing from Apple’s range as the company’s silicon shift progresses. Apple quietly discontinued the 21.5-inch iMac with Intel CPUs this week. This comes six months after Apple unveiled a revamped 24-inch iMac with Apple’s M1 processor.

The entry-level Intel-powered 21.5-inch iMac was still available until this week, albeit Apple made it tough to find. You could still find the 21.5-inch iMac on the Apple Store Online until it was cancelled this week by going to this page and checking for the 21.5-inch toggle at the top.

Even though the 21.5-inch iMac is no longer offered on that page, Apple nevertheless recommends that people visit this link if they’re seeking for one. Apple has yet to comment publicly on the 21.5-inch iMac’s discontinuation, which was originally noticed by YouTuber “Tech God.”

The 21.5-inch iMac appears to have been pulled from the Apple Store Online sometime on Friday, October 29.

Apple had been selling the 21.5-inch iMac with a 2.3GHz dual-core 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor in a single stock configuration for $1,099 until now. The machine was widely panned due to its inadequate specifications, archaic design, and astronomically expensive price. The machine, on the other hand, was considered to be a hit with education buyers.

The M1 iMac was updated and reimagined in April, featuring a 24-inch display, an all-new design, and more. It comes in seven distinct hues, with a starting price of $1,299.

The Intel-powered 27-inch iMac with the previous-generation design is still available from Apple. A new model with a fresh design and Apple SIlicon inside is expected to be released in the first half of 2022, according to rumours.

The corporation has a long history of keeping legacy Macs around for a time before quietly retiring them, although it rarely explains why. One significant exception occurred in March of this year, when Apple announced that it will be discontinuing iMac Pro sales.

This is unlikely to excite educational users, who may prefer the 21.5-inch iMac due to its low price, small size, and legacy connectors. If you don’t want to jump to Apple Silicon, you’ll need to buy at least a 27-inch iMac or a $1,099 classic Mac mini.

Apple’s trust in its CPUs, on the other hand, indicates that it believes its mainstream desktop users are ready to make the leap.