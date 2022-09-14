Flipkart Big Billion Day 2022 Date announced – Here are the complete details

Are you looking for a new upgrade for this year? Then, this is a great time for you to go with as Flipkart has announced the commencing date for their this year’s Big Billion Day sale where the e-commerce giant will be seen launching a new set of products and also will be posting new products for discounted pricing for the sale.

Let’s now go with a basic introduction! Flipkart, which is a Walmart-owned e-commerce behemoth, finally revealed its official dates for starting its Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

To give you a better idea, the Walmart behemoth will start this sale officially on the 23rd of September this year and the sale will be live till midnight on the 30th of September this year.

For this sale, we will get to see different see this e-commerce giant bringing more such discounts specifically for different and different electronic gadgets or equipment including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, accessories, gaming consoles, and many other products which will be available for a discounted pricing for more than a week.

For the people who aren’t aware! This year’s sale will be including up to 130 Big Billion Days special discounts which will be spread across numerous products coming under numerous other categories and top-tier product lines. Let’s have a deep look at what the sale will be all about for this year:

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale – Offers and discounts

This sale is the ninth new edition of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale where we will also get to see Flipkart offering a new ‘open box delivery’ on products that will be under the “certain high-value items”.

These items can include products like mobile phones and gadgets. For a reason, the sale is making a start interestingly on the same day when Amazon Great India Festival Sale will be beginning.

Talking more about the offers and discounts, for this year we will see customers getting cashback, discounts, and pay later options for all the products.

Adding more to the discounted pricing, we will get to see selected banks providing up to 10% immediate discounts on Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and also on EMI purchases too.

Alongside the banks, we will also get to see discounts provided via Paytm, where Flipkart promises to provide discounts of up to 10% by using either UPI or wallet transactions.

For the people who have opted for Buy later options, then they use this Flipkart Pay Later option, which by allowing them to purchase with a credit of up to 1 lakh, and the amount can be repaid in simple EMI formats for the coming months.