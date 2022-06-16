Apple to launch 15-inch MacBook powered with M2 chipset by Q2 2023, says Kuo

Following the release of the M2-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, speculations regarding a new 15-inch MacBook began to circulate.

According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to release a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch display, as well as a 12-inch variant, in 2023.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the firm will certainly release the first 15-inch MacBook Air next year, but the 12-inch model is on hold. Scroll down for more information.

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook will be available in the third quarter of 2023

Kuo recently tweeted his thoughts on the development of Apple’s anticipated 15-inch MacBook (minus the Air moniker). According to Kuo, the larger new MacBook will enter full production in the first part of 2023. He also anticipated that the device will go on sale in the third quarter of 2023. You can see his tweet down below.

Prediction updates:

1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022

Furthermore, Kuo stated that the tablet will have two CPU choices. Apple will sell the next 15-inch MacBook with either the M2 chipset (with a 35W adaptor) or the M2 Pro chipset, according to the expert (with a 67W adapter).

According to Bloomberg, Apple had intended to debut the 15-inch MacBook Air with this year’s 13-inch model. However, the business “shelved those ambitions to focus on the 13.6-inch version.”

New Apple MacBook Air Leaked

Aside from the 15-inch MacBook, Bloomberg claims that Apple will unveil a new 12-inch MacBook. Although Kuo claims that he has yet to hear anything regarding the 12-inch model.

However, according to DSCC analyst Ross Young, Apple “is designing a new edition of the MacBook Air for 2023 that will sport a screen size of roughly 15-inches.” So, indeed, the 15-inch model appears to be in the pipeline.

According to the newspaper, Apple is also working on a 12 “laptop, expected to be released in late 2023 or early 2024. If that happens, it will be Apple’s smallest notebook since the 12” MacBook Pro was discontinued in 2019 “MacBook Pro. Although it is uncertain if this will be part of the MacBook Air or Pro series.

Furthermore, Apple intends to offer M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered high-end MacBook Pro computers by the end of 2022, but this date may be pushed back to early 2023. These will be nicknamed J414 and J416 and will be available in 14″ and 16” sizes.

TSMC will allegedly build the M2 Pro chip, which will go into commercial production later this year. It will be manufactured using a 3nm technology and will include four efficiency and eight performance cores.

The M2 Max, on the other hand, is reported to have 12 primary processor cores, along with up to 38 graphics cores. Apple has also begun work on the M3 chip, which is likely to power the iMac and other devices in the future.

