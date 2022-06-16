Nothing Phone (1) Real Life Videos leaked showing Unique Notification LED strip

Nothing finally revealed the whole rear design of its first smartphone (1) this week, after hyping it up and announcing its July 12 debut date. Real-life footage exhibiting the device’s rear panel in all its splendor and verifying how the LED strips at the back will operate and light up have now surfaced ahead of its official introduction next month!

Nothing phone (1) Back LED Strips at first glance

According to rumors, Nothing conducted a special surprise event in Switzerland for journalists and tech aficionados, where the business demonstrated their future Nothing phone (1) in person. Despite the fact that the gadget was enclosed in plexiglass, the real-life video demonstrates how the LED strips at the rear would light up.

We can see the final unit of the Nothing phone (1), but within a clear box, in a recent video provided by German YouTuber Rafael Zeier.

Although we can see how the LED strips around the back cameras and the device light up, we did not get a close-up look at the front of the Nothing Phone (1). Another German journalist tweets a first glimpse at the light-up rear of the Nothing phone (1).

Carl Pei only revealed the design of the LED strips on the back of the Nothing phone (1) when he originally announced it earlier this year. We had no idea what the teaser design signified at the time. However, we now know that the stripes on the rear panel of the Nothing smartphone do light up, and it looks rather cool.

Because it is still unknown what causes the LED strips on the Nothing phone (1) to light up, we anticipate that they will light up in response to alerts or incoming calls. It is also uncertain if users will be able to manage the operation of the lights through system settings.

The design of the Nothing phone (1) has finally been disclosed by the tech firm. We previously knew phone (1) will have a translucent back, and we can see the wireless charging coil, which is the sole component of the smartphone that has a partially transparent back.

The remainder of the rear is hidden, but we can see the twin camera system in the upper left corner and a Nothing logo at the bottom. In addition, there are multiple light-up strips surrounding the camera and charging coil, which should be intriguing to see in person.

Nothing says “Designed with purpose” like the phone (1) design. Warm and inviting. And delight”. The phone looks to have flat sides, with a volume rocker on the left and a power button on the opposite side. Nothing else specifies that the phone (1) is built of well-selected materials.

Nonetheless, the LED strips, along with the translucent design language, appear very fantastic and unusual. This might be one of the device’s primary selling points and a huge differentiator for the Nothing phone (1). Aside from that, reports claim that the Nothing phone (1) will include the newest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP back camera, 45W fast charging, and a 90Hz display.

Nothing Phone (1) Launch Details

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but its first phone will be offered in India via Flipkart. Indeed, the business has stated that the Nothing phone (1) would be made in India. So, if you’re interested in the Nothing Phone (1), make sure to tune in on July 12 for the formal debut.

