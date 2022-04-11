Apple to start production for iPhone 13 in India, says Foxconn

Technology’s Titan Apple has begun manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, bolstering India’s ambition to become a manufacturing powerhouse. According to sources, the flagship smartphone is being produced at Apple’s contract manufacturing partner Foxconn’s facility in Chennai.

“We are thrilled to begin manufacturing iPhone 13 – with its striking design, upgraded camera systems for outstanding images and videos, and the remarkable performance of the Al5 Bionic CPU” Apple reveals a statement.

It is worth remembering that Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India with the iPhone SE in 2017. It now manufactures some of the country’s most sophisticated iPhones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and, most significantly, the iPhone 13.

Almost six months after its initial release, Apple has begun to produce the iPhone 13 series of handsets in India. If you’ve been hoping for a price decrease, this move may just make it possible, since Apple will save a lot of money when it assembles an iPhone in India rather than importing from China.

Apple is anticipated to construct the base versions of the iPhone 13 series – the iPhone 13 small and the iPhone 13 – in the same way that it assembles the iPhone 12 series of handsets. The firm is anticipated to import devices such as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which are the company’s top models.

Apple has made an official announcement that it has begun building the iPhone 13 in India, which will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset.

The iPhone 13 also boasts a gorgeous design and a sophisticated camera system that can shoot excellent photographs and movies, according to the manufacturer. The business begins producing iPhones in India for domestic clients.

Will the production of the iPhone 13 in India reduce its pricing?

Although Apple hasn’t announced anything about lowering the price of the iPhone 13 in India, given what occurred with the iPhone 12 series last year, the iPhone 13 might go on sale on sites like Amazon and Flipkart in the coming days, particularly around the approaching festivals.

Apple iPhone 13 Series Pricing in India

This year, Apple increased the storage capacity on the base versions of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini to 128GB. Despite having twice the storage, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 small cost the same as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini (launch price).

The iPhone 13 mini’s basic model presently costs Rs. 69,900, while the iPhone 13’s base model costs Rs. 79,900. During the sale, these gadgets are likely to receive a significant price reduction, and they should be available for less than Rs. 50,000, at least for a brief time.

