UK’s Finance Minister Sunak considered resigning over tax criticisms

Reports from this week suggested that Britain’s finance minister considered if he should resign following a wave of criticisms over the tax status of his wealthy wife, Akshata Murty. The Sunday Times were the first to report on the Finance Minister’s consideration. It consisted of a statement from a familiar source who is unidentified. The source confirmed that Sunak was “considering whether he could withstand his family taking this any more.” However, other concerned sources stated that he dd not exactly consider resigning.

This week, Sunak was victim to the most sustained constraint since his appointment as the finance minister in the 2020. This was following Murty confirming she held a non-domiciled tax status. This meant that she did not pay tax on earnings from outside the UK. Though the status is legal, it raised a series of questions from critics. They said that the situation was rather incompatible with the minister’s decision to raise taxes on workers and employers from April 6. Moreover, this comes at a time when high inflation is leading to cost-of-living squeeze for numerous households.

Other details relevant to the situation:

Akshata Murty’s father is one of the founders of Infosys, the Indian IT giant. She owns approximately 0.9% of the firm, which entitles her to a dividend payment of 11.6 million pounds in 2021. On Friday, April 8, Sunak stated that inquiries over the tax arrangements of his wife were politically directed efforts to hurt him. Following a few hours, his wife stated that she would begin paying British tax on her foreign income.

Other news outlets stated that Sunak’s family had left a government apartment in Downing Street. Moreover, this could feed the speculation regarding his future plans. However, reports additionally stated that the move had been directed at reducing distance to the school of one his children.

On Saturday, April 9, the opposition Labour Party called on the finance minister to reply to claims in yet another report. In there, he was listed as a beneficiary of offshore trusts. Crucially, these trusts were said to be connected to the business interests of the family of his wife, Akshata. On the other hand, one of his spokespeople stated that no one in either of their families had knowledge of these so-called trusts.

Sunak confirmed last week that he gave up on a ‘green card’ for the US post his appointment as Britain’s finance minister in the year 2020. The green card is an immigration status essentially directed for permanent residents of the United States.